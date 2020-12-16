 Skip to main content
TU signing day: Breaking down the class

TU signing day: Breaking down the class

TU recruit Braylon Braxton (copy)

Although he may not play for a couple of years, Braylon Braxton provides a dual-threat option with a style different from the other QBs on the Hurricane roster.

 ASHLEY LANDIS, The Dallas Morning News

What happened Wednesday

The Hurricane signed six players, fewer than usual to account for the possibility for some of the current seniors to return. Because of COVID-19, players didn’t lose a year of eligibility in 2020. Of TU’s incoming players, four were on offense and two on defense.

What’s to come

Philip Montgomery anticipates adding nine more signees for a total of 15, down from his average of 21.1 in the previous seven years. Some of those could be transfers.

Headliner

Braylon Braxton, quarterback: Although he may not play for a couple of years, Braxton provides a dual-threat option with a style different from the other QBs on the Hurricane roster. He accounted for 56 touchdowns as a junior.

Sleeper

Marquis Shoulders, wide receiver: TU has had recent success moving players to new positions upon arrival to campus, and Shoulders is a dynamic weapon who played running back in high school, averaging 8.3 yards per carry.

Immediate impact

Jaden Moore, linebacker: Depending on how many of the team’s linebackers return, Moore could provide depth at the position next year. He recorded 308 tackles and six interceptions in his final three seasons of high school.

A look at each member of the class

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

