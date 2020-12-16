TU signing day: Breaking down the class

What happened Wednesday

The Hurricane signed six players, fewer than usual to account for the possibility for some of the current seniors to return. Because of COVID-19, players didn’t lose a year of eligibility in 2020. Of TU’s incoming players, four were on offense and two on defense.

What’s to come

Philip Montgomery anticipates adding nine more signees for a total of 15, down from his average of 21.1 in the previous seven years. Some of those could be transfers.

Headliner

Braylon Braxton, quarterback: Although he may not play for a couple of years, Braxton provides a dual-threat option with a style different from the other QBs on the Hurricane roster. He accounted for 56 touchdowns as a junior.

Sleeper

Marquis Shoulders, wide receiver: TU has had recent success moving players to new positions upon arrival to campus, and Shoulders is a dynamic weapon who played running back in high school, averaging 8.3 yards per carry.

Immediate impact