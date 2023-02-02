DL REEVES BALLER

Height/Weight: 6-6, 215 pounds

Hometown/School: Argyle, Texas (Liberty Christian)

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

Coached in high school by Jason Witten, Baller is a high-potential prospect with versatility. He totaled 100 tackles as a senior with 38 TFLs and 18 sacks.

OL KASEN CARPENTER

Height/Weight: 6-3, 275 pounds

Hometown/School: Allen, Texas

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

A commitment to the previous staff, Carpenter opted to wait until February to sign. The son of a coach, he was a first-team all-state selection as a senior.

ATH CAM CROOKS

Height/Weight: 6-1, 185 pounds

Hometown/School: Cushing

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); N/A (Rivals)

Playing multiple positions in high school, Crooks had career totals of 4,713 receiving yards, 70 touchdowns including six on kick and punt returns, 272 tackles and 16 interceptions.

DL RJ JACKSON

Height/Weight: 6-4, 240 pounds

Hometown/School: Choctaw

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

At defensive end, Jackson recorded 21 TFLs and 11 sacks with two forced fumbles and two interceptions as a senior. He also played tight end.

TE LUKE MCGARY

Height/Weight: 6-3, 225 pounds

Hometown/School: Plano, Texas (Prestonwood Christian)

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

As a senior, McGary led his team vwith 41 catches for 503 yards and three touchdowns. At linebacker, he had 136 tackles, 12 TFLs and nine breakups in his junior season.

DL TYLER RICH

Height/Weight: 6-3, 290 pounds

Hometown/School: Owasso

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

Last year on the Class 6AI state runner-up team, Rich had 60 tackles with 24 TFLs and six sacks. He was a three-year starter whose career numbers include 121 tackles and 36 TFLs.

OL BENNETT RINGLEB

Height/Weight:6-5, 275 pounds

Hometown/School: Tulsa (Union)

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

Ringleb shined at left tackle in his career, starting for three years and being selected first-team All-State by The Oklahoman. He went 31-6 as a starter.

LB CJ TURNER

Height/Weight: 6-1, 210 pounds

Hometown/School: Star City, Ark.

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Formerly committed to Colorado, Turner otherwise went under the radar. In addition to playing defense, he was a running back with a 200-yard outing as a senior.

LB ELIJAH WILSON

Height/Weight: 6-0, 210 pounds

Hometown/School: Duncanville, Texas

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

A member of an undefeated state-championship team, Wilson committed to TU last summer and decided to remain with the Hurricane after the new staff was hired.