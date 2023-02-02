DL REEVES BALLER
Height/Weight: 6-6, 215 pounds
Hometown/School: Argyle, Texas (Liberty Christian)
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Coached in high school by Jason Witten, Baller is a high-potential prospect with versatility. He totaled 100 tackles as a senior with 38 TFLs and 18 sacks.
OL KASEN CARPENTER
Height/Weight: 6-3, 275 pounds
Hometown/School: Allen, Texas
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
A commitment to the previous staff, Carpenter opted to wait until February to sign. The son of a coach, he was a first-team all-state selection as a senior.
ATH CAM CROOKS
Height/Weight: 6-1, 185 pounds
Hometown/School: Cushing
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); N/A (Rivals)
Playing multiple positions in high school, Crooks had career totals of 4,713 receiving yards, 70 touchdowns including six on kick and punt returns, 272 tackles and 16 interceptions.
DL RJ JACKSON
Height/Weight: 6-4, 240 pounds
Hometown/School: Choctaw
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
At defensive end, Jackson recorded 21 TFLs and 11 sacks with two forced fumbles and two interceptions as a senior. He also played tight end.
TE LUKE MCGARY
Height/Weight: 6-3, 225 pounds
Hometown/School: Plano, Texas (Prestonwood Christian)
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
As a senior, McGary led his team vwith 41 catches for 503 yards and three touchdowns. At linebacker, he had 136 tackles, 12 TFLs and nine breakups in his junior season.
DL TYLER RICH
Height/Weight: 6-3, 290 pounds
Hometown/School: Owasso
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Last year on the Class 6AI state runner-up team, Rich had 60 tackles with 24 TFLs and six sacks. He was a three-year starter whose career numbers include 121 tackles and 36 TFLs.
OL BENNETT RINGLEB
Height/Weight:6-5, 275 pounds
Hometown/School: Tulsa (Union)
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Ringleb shined at left tackle in his career, starting for three years and being selected first-team All-State by The Oklahoman. He went 31-6 as a starter.
LB CJ TURNER
Height/Weight: 6-1, 210 pounds
Hometown/School: Star City, Ark.
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
Formerly committed to Colorado, Turner otherwise went under the radar. In addition to playing defense, he was a running back with a 200-yard outing as a senior.
LB ELIJAH WILSON
Height/Weight: 6-0, 210 pounds
Hometown/School: Duncanville, Texas
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
A member of an undefeated state-championship team, Wilson committed to TU last summer and decided to remain with the Hurricane after the new staff was hired.