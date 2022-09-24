TU shows resilience but still sees comeback bid fall short

To think about what the Tulsa offense could have done in the second half of this game if Davis Brin had been on the field is enough to make TU fans pull their hair out. Or if they don’t have hair, bang their heads against the wall.

But the fact that the Golden Hurricane found itself in position to win still was impressive. After a tough loss like this, no one likes to tout moral victories, but it’s hard not to like how Tulsa battled back, without its elite quarterback, and as several other players went down to injuries in the second half.

There are plenty of positives to take away from this game, most notably how well the defense played in the second half. After allowing 201 rushing yards in the first half, TU made some adjustments and limited Ole Miss to just 107 yards in the third and fourth quarters, during a time in the game in which the Rebels wanted to run the ball more to drain the clock.

And while backup quarterback Braylon Braxton played well for a guy thrown into his first real game, in an intense road environment against a ranked SEC team, TU fans can only think about what might have been if Brin had remained healthy.

“I would have liked to have seen what it would have been, obviously, if Davis was able to play the rest of the game, and what that would have looked like,” coach Philip Montgomery said, echoing the thoughts of all of his team’s fans.

Play of the Game

From Tulsa’s point of view, this play that brought them to within one more play of tying the game.

With the Hurricane trailing 35-20 late in the third quarter, it marched 97 yards down the field, and early in the fourth, faced a fourth-and-7 from the Ole Miss 17-yard-line. With time winding down, Montgomery opted go for it instead of kicking a field goal, and his faith in his offense paid off. Braxton managed to navigate his way through a collapsing pocket to get off a nice throw, connecting with receiver Isaiah Epps over the middle for a 17-yard touchdown. That pulled Tulsa to within one possession, 35-27, with 14:38 remaining.

“The offensive line gave me a good pocket to step up into, and once I stepped up, I know I had to make a guy miss,” Braxton recounted. “I was really focused on protecting the ball once I made the guy miss, and I saw Isaiah slip the guy and once he slipped him, I just put in a spiral so he could go get it, and he went and got it and made the play for us. That was just a great team play right there by everybody.”

It was Braxton’s second career touchdown pass; his first one came in the late stages of Tulsa’s 54-17 win over Jacksonville State last week.

“That moment was very surreal,” he admitted. “It was a great moment for me, but I didn’t really have much time to soak it in because we were down.”

Player of the Game

While Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, this designation belongs to the Rebels’ quarterback, Jaxson Dart. In addition to completing 13-of-24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, Dart also rushed for 116 yards on 13 carries. Every time he had the ball in his hand, he was a threat.

And while most of the damage was done in the second quarter, he continued to make plays in the second half, even gaining 11 yards on a run late in the game to get a first down and allow the Rebels to run out the clock.

Highlight Play

With Tulsa trailing 35-20 late in the third quarter and Ole Miss driving and about to score again, the Golden Hurricane came up with a crucial turnover, as Kendarin Ray knocked the ball loose from the Rebels’ Quinshon Judkins and then recovered it at the TU 3-yard-line.

“The play was basically called for me to cover the running back right there,” Ray recalled. “Their receivers were trying to pick me, so I kind of knew it before it was called, just adjusted to it and made a play for the team.”

That play not only saved what would have at least been an Ole Miss field goal, which would have made it 38-20, but enabled Tulsa to go 97 yards and score a touchdown.

Reason to Worry

This is an easy one. How serious is Brin’s injury? One might initially think it’s not too bad, considering he played on it for several possessions, and even led a successful scoring drive, and he seemed to argue his case to stay in the game before exiting midway through the second quarter.

He appeared to be hurt as he was tackled in the end zone on his 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. He got up gingerly after being tackled on another run during the next series, and limped around and barely moved on three more possessions after getting his right ankle taped up, but obviously couldn’t continue.

Brin completed six of his first eight pass attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, but while he was hurt, managed just 1-of-5 for 10 yards to finish 7-of-13 for 113 yards and a touchdown. Brin was later shown on the sidelines with an ice pack taped to his right ankle. The question now becomes, how bad is it, and how long will he be out?

Montgomery said Brin was “day-to-day” but his availability for future games will play a huge role in how successful the Hurricane is moving forward.

Beyond Brin, it was a busy day for the TU medical staff. His best receiver, Keylon Stokes, was temporarily knocked out of the game later on a helmet-to-helmet hit that saw Mississippi's Otis Reese ejected for targeting.

Other key Tulsa players who were hurt and had to be helped off the field in the second half included linebacker Justin Wright, safety Bryson Powers, and safety L.J. Wallace.

While Stokes, Powers and Wright did eventually return to action, it’s not clear how much these issues might affect their future performance.

Turning Point

Tulsa trailed 21-14 early in the second quarter when Lachlan Wilson’s punt pinned Ole Miss back on its own 7-yard-line. The next Mississippi possession could have swung momentum back to TU, but multiple miscues gave Ole Miss continued life.

The Hurricane looked like it was going to put the Rebels into an immediate third-and-long situation, but TU defensive lineman Jayden Simon was called for a facemask penalty, pushing Ole Miss to its own 23-yard-line. Then on the next series, Mississippi was about to be in a third-and-10 again, but linebacker Jon-Michael Terry was flagged for roughing the passer that put Ole Miss on their own 38.

Then a couple of plays later, Powers hit Dart as he was throwing, and TU linebacker Mitchell Kulkin jumped on the loose ball. That would have been a big turnover for the Hurricane defense, but after a video review, the officials reversed the call and deemed it an incomplete pass instead. Soon afterwards, Judkins ran for 23 yards and then scored on a third-and-goal run from the 1-yard-line.

What could have been a seven-point Ole Miss lead and Tulsa with the football at midfield (after a punt without the penalties or the potential turnover) and momentum, was instead a 28-14 Mississippi advantage.