TU seniors to decide whether to return in 2021

Fifth-year senior running back Corey Taylor II, a Holland Hall graduate who has scored 25 touchdowns in his career, decided before the season that this would be his final year. He’s spending this week preparing for his last game.

“Today’s kind of been a different day, realizing this is my last day to put on pads to be out on that field, out on Skelly practicing with this team,” Taylor said. “It’s a lot to take in. I’ve spent so much time here. I’ve developed so many strong relationships and I’m abundantly grateful for those relationships. It’s going to be hard to step away.

“Because it’s the last time I’m playing with this team, I also am completely reflecting and looking back on the first time I ever got to step on the field and really get some playing time – which was at Houston my freshman year when I was able to score on my first carry. That was an amazing moment.”

For the remaining TU seniors whose decisions about next year might not be made, they will have a few days after the bowl trip to think through their options.