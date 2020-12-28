TU seniors to decide whether to return in 2021

For some University of Tulsa players, Thursday’s bowl game will be their last appearance in a Hurricane uniform.
How many will play in their final game? That remains to be seen, depending on the number of seniors who take advantage of an additional year of eligibility available through an NCAA blanket waiver as a result of a COVID-affected season.
“I think it will be kind of split and we’ll see how it kind of generates after (the season),” coach Philip Montgomery said. “That last game is always really, really tough – for them and for us as coaches.
“They’re always going to be part of this family, but it’s going to be different. You’re not going to see them every day and those types of things and get to visit with them every day.”
Because the regular-season game against Cincinnati was canceled, TU didn’t have a traditional Senior Day. The Hurricane, which faces Mississippi State in the Armed Forces Bowl on New Year’s Eve, has 10 seniors in starting roles, including six on defense.
Among those is safety TieNeal Martin, who has 21 tackles and six pass breakups in six games this season. He plans to return to the team in 2021.
“I’ve talked to my coaches, to coach Monty and my family,” Martin said Monday. “Honestly, I feel like I left a lot out there on the field, so I feel like I have a lot more to show, a lot more to prove. I’m most definitely coming back next year.”
Fifth-year senior running back Corey Taylor II, a Holland Hall graduate who has scored 25 touchdowns in his career, decided before the season that this would be his final year. He’s spending this week preparing for his last game.
“Today’s kind of been a different day, realizing this is my last day to put on pads to be out on that field, out on Skelly practicing with this team,” Taylor said. “It’s a lot to take in. I’ve spent so much time here. I’ve developed so many strong relationships and I’m abundantly grateful for those relationships. It’s going to be hard to step away.
“Because it’s the last time I’m playing with this team, I also am completely reflecting and looking back on the first time I ever got to step on the field and really get some playing time – which was at Houston my freshman year when I was able to score on my first carry. That was an amazing moment.”
For the remaining TU seniors whose decisions about next year might not be made, they will have a few days after the bowl trip to think through their options.
“There’s going to need to be a little bit of time in here to figure that part of it out,” Montgomery said. “The emotional part of it can kick in and then you’ve got to sit back and really make a good decision of what’s going to be best and what your future is going to look like.
“The problem is you’ve still got to make that pretty quick because we’ve got to make some decisions and move (forward) from a recruiting standpoint. That wheel never stops. It’s always turning.”