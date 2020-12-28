 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU seniors to decide whether to return in 2021

TU seniors to decide whether to return in 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
OSU TU (copy)

Tulsa's TieNeal Martin (left) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State's Dillon Stoner earlier this season. Martin, a senior, said he will return next season.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

For some University of Tulsa players, Thursday’s bowl game will be their last appearance in a Hurricane uniform.

How many will play in their final game? That remains to be seen, depending on the number of seniors who take advantage of an additional year of eligibility available through an NCAA blanket waiver as a result of a COVID-affected season.

“I think it will be kind of split and we’ll see how it kind of generates after (the season),” coach Philip Montgomery said. “That last game is always really, really tough – for them and for us as coaches.

“They’re always going to be part of this family, but it’s going to be different. You’re not going to see them every day and those types of things and get to visit with them every day.”

Because the regular-season game against Cincinnati was canceled, TU didn’t have a traditional Senior Day. The Hurricane, which faces Mississippi State in the Armed Forces Bowl on New Year’s Eve, has 10 seniors in starting roles, including six on defense.

Among those is safety TieNeal Martin, who has 21 tackles and six pass breakups in six games this season. He plans to return to the team in 2021.

“I’ve talked to my coaches, to coach Monty and my family,” Martin said Monday. “Honestly, I feel like I left a lot out there on the field, so I feel like I have a lot more to show, a lot more to prove. I’m most definitely coming back next year.”

Fifth-year senior running back Corey Taylor II, a Holland Hall graduate who has scored 25 touchdowns in his career, decided before the season that this would be his final year. He’s spending this week preparing for his last game.

“Today’s kind of been a different day, realizing this is my last day to put on pads to be out on that field, out on Skelly practicing with this team,” Taylor said. “It’s a lot to take in. I’ve spent so much time here. I’ve developed so many strong relationships and I’m abundantly grateful for those relationships. It’s going to be hard to step away.

“Because it’s the last time I’m playing with this team, I also am completely reflecting and looking back on the first time I ever got to step on the field and really get some playing time – which was at Houston my freshman year when I was able to score on my first carry. That was an amazing moment.”

For the remaining TU seniors whose decisions about next year might not be made, they will have a few days after the bowl trip to think through their options.

“There’s going to need to be a little bit of time in here to figure that part of it out,” Montgomery said. “The emotional part of it can kick in and then you’ve got to sit back and really make a good decision of what’s going to be best and what your future is going to look like.

“The problem is you’ve still got to make that pretty quick because we’ve got to make some decisions and move (forward) from a recruiting standpoint. That wheel never stops. It’s always turning.”

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Up next

Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Ft. Worth, Texas

No. 22 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State

11 a.m. Thursday

ESPN, KXBL-99.5

Collins earns All-America honors

University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins received Associated Press All-America honors Monday, becoming the first Hurricane player on the first team since offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski in 1991.

Last week, Collins was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation’s top defensive player. He also was defensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference, runner-up for the Butkus Award and a finalist for the Bednarik Award, another national defensive honor.

A fourth-year junior from Hominy, Collins emerged this season as one of the most dynamic defenders in college football. In eight games, he totaled 54 tackles including 11.5 for lost yardage and four sacks, four interceptions including two pick-sixes, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

-- Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News