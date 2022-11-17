TU seniors preparing for final home game, taking on South Florida Friday night

The University of Tulsa’s game against South Florida before a national TV audience Friday night at Chapman Stadium will be the final home game of the season.

It will also be the final time a number of seniors and graduates finishing their college eligibility will step on the field for a college football game.

For linebacker Grant Sawyer, who has played in 56 career games for the Golden Hurricane, Friday’s Senior Night celebration will probably get a little emotional.

“It’s definitely a real special day,” Sawyer said. “You get to have all of your family out there and get to walk on the field, and the last time getting to play a home game in Tulsa, so emotions are going to be high. It will be a special moment, I’m just really looking forward to getting to play in front of my family, and in front of the Tulsa fans one last time.”

“These guys have been instrumental in some of the things that we’ve been able to accomplish here,” he said. “They’re going to be able to leave here with great memories and look back on their time here in a really special way, with the bonds they’ve created here.

"Me personally, just every time one of these things happen, it’s always emotional, because it feels like part of your family is growing up and leaving home. Just really proud of them, but anxious to see what they’re going to do in their futures.”

In addition to Sawyer, some key TU players who are taking the Chapman Stadium field for the last time include three of its top four wide receivers in Keylon Stokes, JuanCarlos Santana and Isaiah Epps, linebacker Jon-Michael Terry, safety Bryson Powers, cornerback Tyon Davis and kicker Zack Long.

Several other players might be playing their final home game, depending on whether or not they decide to utilize the extra COVID year the NCAA has offered players. Seniors in that group include starting quarterback Davis Brin, the top two running backs (Deneric Prince and Steven Anderson), linebacker Justin Wright, and safeties Kendarin Ray and L.J. Wallace.

“We’ve got guys that are going through that still have maybe a year left, and obviously, you’ve had those conversations with them,” Montgomery said of the possibility some of those players will also be leaving after this season. “That’s always different when it comes to this time, because of the extra year, so you’re always working through that part of it.”

As for the game, Tulsa (3-7, 1-5 AAC) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time since September, having gone 1-6 in its last seven outings.

And while some may look at South Florida (1-9, 0-6) and think this should be an easy win, it is never that cut and dry. Yes, USF is 4-27 overall, and 1-20 in the AAC, over the past three years and carries a 17-game road losing streak, but Tulsa barely defeated the Bulls last year, needing to rally from a 31-20 fourth quarter deficit to pull out a 32-31 victory. And they nearly beat some good teams this year, building a fourth quarter lead before falling 31-28 to then-No. 18 Florida back on Sept. 17, and then holding another fourth quarter advantage before then-No. 24 Cincinnati battled back for a 28-24 win on Oct. 8. The Bulls were also close with Tulane, Houston and SMU before losing those games by 15 points or less.

This will be South Florida’s second game after firing coach Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Bob Shoop on Nov. 6; they lost 41-23 to SMU last week, a game that was tied 17-17 at halftime.

Offensively, South Florida has been having injury issues with their quarterbacks, too. Starter Gerry Bohanon was injured in mid-October and is out for the season, so sophomore Katravis Marsh came in and was doing pretty well, but then he suffered a head/neck injury in the fourth quarter of the last game. It is unclear is Marsh will play; if not, it will be freshman Byrum Brown filling in. Also keep an eye on running back Brian Battie, who has rushed for 873 yards and six touchdowns, with three straight 100-yard outings.

“You look at them offensively, they’ve been putting points up on the board, running the football extremely well,” Montgomery said of the Bulls. “Their offensive line is big and experienced and talented, the backfield is the same way. The quarterback’s always a threat. They’ve had some injuries at the quarterback spot, we’ll see where that plays itself out this week. But obviously, they can move the football and they do a good job with it. We’ve got to do a good job of stopping the run game part of it. We’ve also got to do a good job offensively, picking up first downs and consistently moving the football.”

That’s been the biggest issue for the Golden Hurricane over the last two games. Montgomery wishes they were still moving the ball as effectively as they were at the start of the season, when Davis Brin was the nation’s leading passer and TU averaged 524 yards over the first three games.

Then Brin got hurt and hasn’t been 100 percent since. After starting the last game and completing 5-of-13 passes for 48 yards and an interception into the second quarter, he was pulled for backup Braylon Braxton, who wasn’t much better. Braxton was 12-for-24 for 128 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the Hurricane have gained 464 yards over the last two games combined.

It isn’t clear if Brin or Braxton will start Friday night, but Montgomery said Brin will play if he’s healthy enough.

“We were executing at a really high level,” Montgomery said of the season’s first month. “Yes, injuries have been a part of that. And I think as those injuries happened, and we’re still playing really tough opponents, a lot of it comes back to guys making plays and making those plays confidently. When you’re playing at that pace and you’re able to execute at a high pace and a high rhythm, you’ve got to be able to adjust when things occur from an injury standpoint. Once you kind of get off that track, you’ve got to find a way to get back on it.

“I think our guys have worked extremely hard. We’ve had opportunities in the last several ballgames but we just didn’t make plays, that potentially can get you back on track and get you back into that rhythm that you need to consistently do what we want to do offensively.”

Montgomery indicated that he will not be looking toward the future by inserting younger players into the lineup in an effort to give them more playing experience that might help them next season. Just because there is no longer an opportunity to qualify for a postseason bowl game, he will not give up on this year; he is going to keep the same players on the field that have earned those starting jobs.

“I want to see us finish well as a team,” Montgomery said. “This is not going to be one of those situations where all of sudden, you’re going to start playing a bunch of young guys and doing all that. We’re not going to do that. We’re going to play our team and we’re going to put the best 11 guys out there on the field that gives us the best chance to go win.”