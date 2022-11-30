TU sees QB Braylon Braxton, LB Justin Wright enter transfer portal

It was a tough day for University of Tulsa football fans as two more key players announced their departures.

Quarterback Braylon Braxton, who started the final two games of the season in place of injured starter Davis Brin — leading the Hurricane to wins over South Florida and Houston — posted to social media Wednesday that he was entering the transfer portal.

“I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining to explore my options for my future,” Braxton posted at 4:04 p.m.

ESPN writer Pete Thamel had reported on Twitter earlier that Braxton “intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal,” citing an unnamed source.

Senior linebacker Justin Wright, who has one more year of eligibility remaining, announced via social media Wednesday afternoon that he was entering the transfer portal, then two hours later reported that he had already received an offer from Oklahoma State.

“After talking and praying with my wife, family, friends and God, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of my eligibility,” Wright tweeted at 1:59 p.m. “I am excited for what’s to come. Thank you.”

Literally one minute after Braxton's post, at 4:05 p.m., Wright announced, “Blessed to receive an offer from Oklahoma State Football #GoPokes.”

It was a dizzying few hours for TU fans, who saw their defensive leader and QB of the future leave. Coming just three days after TU fired coach Philip Montgomery and two days after Brin announced he was entering the portal on Monday, it was a difficult blow.

The only other QB who saw any action this season was third-stringer Roman Fuller, a redshirt sophomore who played the final two series at the end of the blowout win over Jacksonville State on Sept. 17, completing one pass for 7 yards and rushing one time for 1 yard.

Braxton stepped in several times for the injured Brin during the season. He started three of the last four games, but found his stride in the final two. In the 48-42 win over South Florida, he completed 20-of-27 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for two TDs. Then, in the finale at Houston, he helped engineer a second-half comeback to upset the Cougars 37-30, as TU finished the season with a 5-7 record.

In that game, Braxton completed 25-of-43 passes for 316 yards and three scores, while also leading the Golden Hurricane with 51 rushing yards and one touchdown.

“First, I’d like to thank GOD for the opportunity’s (sp) he’s given me up until this point, next I’d like to thank my family for being with me every step of the way through this journey,” Braxton tweeted. “Next I’d like to say thank you to the fans base and the coaching staff at Tulsa for taking me in with open arms and treating me like family.”

There had been some conjecture that Brin’s decision to leave might have been based on Braxton’s emergence, and the potential for him to lose his starting role to him next season, but now neither QB is on the roster.

As for Wright, there was no such danger of him losing his starting spot. He enjoyed an outstanding season, serving as a team captain and topping the Hurricane with 101 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and five quarterback hurries. Wright also had two sacks, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

The announcement also came about two hours after it was announced that Wright had earned All-AAC Conference Second-Team honors.

Wright’s decision comes as a bit of a surprise, because at the TU press conference on Nov. 22, previewing the Houston game, he declared his intentions not to enter the portal. He wasn’t sure if he was going to return for his final year, leading reporters to think he might decide to opt in to the NFL Draft.

This is what he said when asked if the game at Houston would be his final one as a Hurricane: “I haven’t decided fully yet. It potentially makes (the game) a little emotional, but anything can happen. I could finish this next game and say, ‘Yeah, I want to come back.’ I’ve said this in the past – TU’s my home, I’m never going to leave TU for another school, so that’s not one of my issues. I’m focused on this game and ending it on a good note.”

Similar to Brin’s announcement, Wright made sure to thank Montgomery, while also citing defensive coordinator Luke Olson, linebackers coach Craig Suits, Erich Anthony, the Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance (i.e., the strength and conditioning coach) and even former DC Joe Gillespie, now the defensive coordinator for No. 3 TCU.

“I am so thankful and blessed for these last 4 years at TU and for the friendships I’ve made and will keep forever,” his announcement also said. “I’d like to thank Coach Monty, Coach Olson, Coach Suits, Coach EA, Coach Gillespie and the entire staff for everything they have done for me.”

Other Tulsa players honored by the AAC include wide receiver Keylon Stokes on the All-AAC first team, while defensive end Anthony Goodlow was a second-team selection and cornerback Tyon Davis an honorable mention.