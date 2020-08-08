After being one of the few remaining FBS teams without a disrupted schedule, the University of Tulsa saw its season opener against Toledo canceled Saturday.
The game, scheduled for H.A. Chapman Stadium on Sept. 5, was crossed off the schedule when the Mid-American Conference opted to postpone its season to the spring. Tulsa was aware of the likelihood of the game being canceled and has been pursuing potential replacement opponents.
The Hurricane has three other nonconference games scheduled: at Oklahoma State on Sept. 12, against Northwestern State on Sept. 19 and at Arkansas State on Sept. 26. There also are eight games in American Athletic Conference play, starting in October.
Tulsa and Toledo were playing a home-and-home series that started in 2017 in Ohio, with the Rockets prevailing 54-51. The game in Tulsa is expected to be moved to another season to complete the series.