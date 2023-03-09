One of the worst seasons in University of Tulsa basketball history is over.

The Hurricane lost 81-63 to No. 6 seed Wichita State on Thursday night in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, concluding the year with a 12th consecutive defeat.

With a 5-25 record in Eric Konkol’s first year, TU finished with its most losses in a season. The win total is the fewest in more than seven decades.

“I told the guys just now, it would have been so easy several weeks ago for them to just fold up their tents and end this thing,” Konkol said on postgame radio. “They’ve battled and they’ve tried and they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. Just not enough tonight.”

Still shorthanded while down four players, the Hurricane fell behind by double digits early in each half. After missing the first eight shots to open the game, TU recovered and made four of its next six.

Wichita State’s lead dwindled from 10 to one midway through the half, and the Shockers (17-14) were up 30-25 at halftime. They quickly went up 12, scoring the first seven points of the second half.

The cushion reached 20 during a 10-1 run by Wichita State, and TU didn’t get any closer until the final minute when the outcome had already been determined.

Tim Dalger led the Hurricane with 21 points. Bryant Selebangue, who had to get stitches earlier in the day after being hit in the mouth during shootaround, totaled 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Shockers, who advance to play third-seeded Tulane on Friday, had five players score in double figures. As a team, Wichita State scored 48 points in the paint.

“They’re big and old, and we’re on the smaller side with some young guys out there trying to battle,” Konkol said.