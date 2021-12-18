TU safety Cristian Williams to conclude seven-year career in Monday's bowl game

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Walking off the field after his last practice for the University of Tulsa, safety Cristian Williams shared a long embrace with coach Philip Montgomery.

The pair has been at TU for the same duration of seven seasons. During that time, they have grown to be more like father and son.

“He’s the closest thing I’ve had to a father figure,” Williams said. “I love him to death.”

Williams didn’t have much stability in his life before college. He grew up in New Orleans but relocated to Dallas because of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

He thrived after discovering football, but his coaches never stuck around long, taking other jobs after a year or two. At TU, Williams truly found a family.

“Once you’ve got family and friends that keep you out of those dark moments, you’re not going to not prevail,” Williams said. “You have to prevail.”

With the Hurricane, there were difficult times. In addition to the team winning only nine games in a three-year span, Williams dealt with his own setbacks, including one that appeared to end his career at its pinnacle in 2018.