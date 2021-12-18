TU safety Cristian Williams to conclude seven-year career in Monday's bowl game

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Walking off the field after his last practice for the University of Tulsa, safety Cristian Williams shared a long embrace with coach Philip Montgomery.
The pair has been at TU for the same duration of seven seasons. During that time, they have grown to be more like father and son.
“He’s the closest thing I’ve had to a father figure,” Williams said. “I love him to death.”
Williams didn’t have much stability in his life before college. He grew up in New Orleans but relocated to Dallas because of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
He thrived after discovering football, but his coaches never stuck around long, taking other jobs after a year or two. At TU, Williams truly found a family.
“Once you’ve got family and friends that keep you out of those dark moments, you’re not going to not prevail,” Williams said. “You have to prevail.”
With the Hurricane, there were difficult times. In addition to the team winning only nine games in a three-year span, Williams dealt with his own setbacks, including one that appeared to end his career at its pinnacle in 2018.
After a spinal cyst sent him into medical retirement and into a coaching-type role, Williams got a second opinion that led to surgery the following year and was cleared to return to football in July 2019. Since then, he has started all 28 games he has played.
“He has been our inspirational leader for three or four years now,” Montgomery said. “And it started before the injury, but (especially) after the injury and everything that he’s been through.
“He’s the guy that brings the emotion, that brings the energy, and he keeps us turned up.”
Williams will conclude his lengthy college career Monday afternoon at the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Old Dominion, his 56th game in a TU uniform. He is among six Hurricane players who have appeared in more than 50 games, with each returning this season because of the additional year of eligibility as a result of COVID-19.
The others are linebacker Robert Revels III (59), long snapper Adam Higuera (57), defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson (55), offensive lineman Tiller Bucktrot (52) and linebacker Treyvon Reeves (52).
“These guys were a part of that (rebuilding) process, and they’ve been through the adversity and they’ve been through the good times of it,” Montgomery said. “So this is just a culmination of all of that.
"Those guys understand the effort and the work that they’ve put into it to get us to this point.”
Revels, whose career has spanned six seasons after receiving a hardship waiver because of an injury in 2018, will have the program record for most games played.
“It’s kind of like a little surreal — it happened pretty fast,” Revels said. “We want to go out on a good note with the bowl game, leave behind some wins.”