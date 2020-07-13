...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
TU's Cristian Williams tackles Memphis' Traveon Samuel in a game last season. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
In 2019, he returned to action, having been cleared after passing multiple physicals. He tied for fourth on the team with 57 tackles and also had an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.
Williams, who was able to get the 2018 season back with a waiver from the NCAA, has been suspended from all team activities as a result of his arrest, a team spokesman said Monday.
