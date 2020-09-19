 Skip to main content
TU’s Shamari Brooks out for the season with a left-knee injury

TU's Shamari Brooks out for the season with a left-knee injury

SHAMARI BROOKS

A knee injury is expected to sideline TU running back Shamari Brooks for the entire 2020 season. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

STILLWATER — Tulsa senior running back Shamari Brooks sustained a torn ACL in his left knee the Tulsa World confirmed.

ESPN announcers said on the game broadcast Brooks injured his knee in practice this week and is out for the entire 2020 season.

The Brooks injury is a major setback for the Hurricane offense. Currently with 2,700 yards, the former Union High School star needed 1,218 to break the Hurricane rushing record held by D’Angelo Brewer.

“(Brooks) plays with a chip on his shoulder because people doubted him,” University of Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said in August. “Right now, he’s working at a level I’ve never seen him work at. He’s developing different facets of his game. I think he’s a step faster. You know what his mentality will be when he gets the ball in his hands.”

In 2019, Brooks rushed for 1,248 yards, averaging 5.1 per attempt while scoring six touchdowns. As a Union senior, he ran for 2,018 yards and 28 TDs.

Yohance Burnett, who would have started at middle linebacker for Tulsa, also is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Bill Haisten

918-581-8397

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @billhaisten

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

