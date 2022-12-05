TU’s Kendarin Ray also enters the transfer portal

One more University of Tulsa captain has entered the transfer portal.

Safety Kendarin Ray announced his intention to enter the portal on Monday afternoon, the first official day for it, on social media. He is now the fourth Tulsa team captain (out of six total) to enter the portal, joining quarterback Davis Brin, linebacker Justin Wright, and defensive end Anthony Goodlow. With wide receiver Keylon Stokes and linebacker Jon-Michael Terry each having exhausted their collegiate eligibility, that leaves Tulsa with no returning captains for next season.

“After long and careful consideration with my family, I have decided it is best for me to enter my name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility,” Ray tweeted Monday just after 5 p.m. “I am excited to see what God has in store for me, thank you and God bless.”

Ray played quarterback in high school at Brenham (Texas) and didn’t switch to defense until he arrived at TU in 2018. After missing much of last year due to injury, Ray enjoyed an excellent 2022 season, starting every game. He finished third on the Golden Hurricane with 86 tackles, while contributing a team-high three forced fumbles, one interception, five pass breakups, one fumble recovery and two quarterback hurries.

Like most of his teammates, Ray thanked his TU coaches, such as the recently-fired Philip Montgomery, safeties coach Kendrick Shaver, Erich Anthony, the Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance (i.e., the strength and conditioning coach) and even former TU athletic performance coach Jevon Bowman. He also thanked God and his family.

“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game that I love at such a high level,” Ray tweeted. I would like to thank my family, as they have been there for me every step of the way in this journey.

“I appreciate everything that Coach Monty, Coach Shaver, Coach EA, Coach Jevon, the coaching staff, academic team, strength coaches, and trainers at Tulsa for all that they have done for me throughout my career here.”