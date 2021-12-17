TU’s game against Colorado State canceled

The University of Tulsa’s game against No. 23 Colorado State on Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Rams’ program.
The matchup with undefeated Colorado State was scheduled to be played in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of a doubleheader that includes Oklahoma State against Houston.
The Hurricane’s next game is against North Texas in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
