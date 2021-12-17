 Skip to main content
TU’s game against Colorado State canceled
TU's game against Colorado State canceled

  • Updated
TU vs ORU

Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Frank Haith looks on during the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, OK on 11/29/21. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD

 Brett Rojo

The University of Tulsa’s game against No. 23 Colorado State on Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Rams’ program.

The matchup with undefeated Colorado State was scheduled to be played in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of a doubleheader that includes Oklahoma State against Houston.

The Hurricane’s next game is against North Texas in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

