TU’s game against Cincinnati canceled

Saturday’s Cincinnati-Tulsa game has been canceled because of the COVID-19 situation at Cincinnati, multiple sources close to the program told the Tulsa World on Tuesday morning.

The American Athletic Conference later announced the cancellation, saying the game would not be made up.

No. 7 Cincinnati is expected host next week’s American Athletic Conference title game against the Hurricane by virtue of being the higher seed. Eighteenth-ranked TU would have hosted with a win Saturday.

In the release, the league noted: “In the absence of a regular-season head-to-head result to break the tie, the site of the championship game will be the home stadium of the team that is ranked higher in the Dec. 8 College Football Playoff rankings, per the American’s tiebreaking procedure.”

This is the eighth schedule disruption for the Hurricane. The game against the Bearcats was scheduled for Oct. 17 but postponed because of Cincinnati’s COVID issues.

