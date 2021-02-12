TU running backs coach Justin Hill hired by Cincinnati Bengals

Philip Montgomery has another vacancy on his University of Tulsa football staff after the Friday departure of running backs coach Justin Hill.

After spending six seasons with the Hurricane, Hill was hired by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. He replaces Jemal Singleton, who coached running backs at Oklahoma State in 2011-14.

Hill, 32, came to TU with Montgomery from Baylor, where he was associate director of athletic performance. Under Hill, the Hurricane had the leading rushers in the American Athletic Conference in back-to-back seasons (James Flanders in 2016 and D'Angelo Brewer in 2017).

Brewer became the top rusher in program history as a senior, and Shamari Brooks likely will set the record next season after missing 2020 with a knee injury. Hill also coached standout running back Corey Taylor II, who concluded his career last year with 26 rushing touchdowns.

Two weeks ago, defensive line coach Jermial Ashley was hired to the same position at Arkansas after six seasons at TU. His replacement has not been identified.

