TU running back TK Wilkerson arrested on DUI complaint

University of Tulsa running back TK Wilkerson was arrested Friday morning on a complaint of driving under the influence.

Wilkerson, 21, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail at 5:34 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to jail records. He was released on an $1,1000 bond seven hours later.

A third-year sophomore from Skiatook, Wilkerson played in seven games for the Hurricane this season with three starts, totaling 317 yards and four touchdowns. He scored the game-winning touchdown against East Carolina in October, days after his daughter was born.

Wilkerson was injured in the Navy game last month and didn't appear in the final two games. He traveled with the team to the Thursday's Armed Forces Bowl but didn't play.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.