TU running back TK Wilkerson arrested on DUI complaint

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs East Carolina Pirates (copy)

Tulsa running back TK Wilkerson scored four touchdowns this season, including the game-winner against East Carolina.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

University of Tulsa running back TK Wilkerson was arrested Friday morning on a complaint of driving under the influence.

Wilkerson, 21, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail at 5:34 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to jail records. He was released on an $1,1000 bond seven hours later.

A third-year sophomore from Skiatook, Wilkerson played in seven games for the Hurricane this season with three starts, totaling 317 yards and four touchdowns. He scored the game-winning touchdown against East Carolina in October, days after his daughter was born.

Wilkerson was injured in the Navy game last month and didn't appear in the final two games. He traveled with the team to the Thursday's Armed Forces Bowl but didn't play.

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

