TU running back Shamari Brooks eager to contribute again after injury

By the time the University of Tulsa’s season opener rolls around, 642 days will have passed since running back Shamari Brooks last appeared in a game.
“I’m very anxious (to play again),” Brooks said at TU’s media day Monday. “It’s been a long time since I’ve played, it feels like. I want to get back out there with my team.”
A year ago, Brooks was preparing for a season in which he was expected to become the Hurricane’s all-time leading rusher. The week of the first game, he tore his ACL in practice and was lost for the year.
While TU went on to deliver a thrilling season that included a runner-up finish in the American Athletic Conference, Brooks endured a grueling rehab but rooted for his teammates throughout his recovery. He watched the road games on TV like a fan, living and dying with every play.
“It was very stressful,” he said. “You know what’s about to happen offensively, but you’re (thinking), ‘We do this every day (in practice). We just need to execute.’”
Now nearing 100%, he is back on the practice field — although limited as a precaution — and ready to contribute again.
“The guys brought me in with open arms back from my injury,” Brooks said. “I’m excited to get back to work with these guys to try to go win the conference championship.”
This is Brooks’ fifth go-round with the preseason. Less than a week into practice as a freshman out of Union High School, he was already making significant impressions.
“He may be the steal of that class — the Oklahoma player of the year, a kid who maybe doesn’t hit it on the height measurement, but he’s got every other asset and he’s tough as nails,” coach Philip Montgomery said then.
“He runs the football with a lot of passion about him and he’s very difficult to bring down. He’s done a great job up to this point. And he’s a smart kid. One of the things with young running backs that’s always the most difficult part of adapting to the college game is pass (protection). He’s done a really good job of recognizing things and stepping up and picking up things.”
Brooks followed a stellar high school career with immediate success at TU, nearly setting the freshman rushing record despite missing three games with a collarbone injury. He went on to total 2,700 yards and 23 touchdowns in 32 games and needs 1,218 yards to break the program record.
But stats are the last thing on Brooks’ mind. He is happy to be back to playing the game he loves and working every day to get better.
“I’m definitely appreciating things more,” he said. “Just the little things like being around my teammates in the locker room, those little conversations like that. During my injury for a few months I was just in bed the whole time.
In Brooks’ last outing — Nov. 30, 2019, at East Carolina – he delivered a career-high 202 rushing yards and also caught a touchdown pass. In addition to producing many highlight-worthy moments, he has enjoyed playing for his hometown team.
“I love it,” he said. “This is my town. I grew up here. It doesn’t get old.”
