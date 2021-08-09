TU running back Shamari Brooks eager to contribute again after injury

This is Brooks’ fifth go-round with the preseason. Less than a week into practice as a freshman out of Union High School, he was already making significant impressions.

“He may be the steal of that class — the Oklahoma player of the year, a kid who maybe doesn’t hit it on the height measurement, but he’s got every other asset and he’s tough as nails,” coach Philip Montgomery said then.

“He runs the football with a lot of passion about him and he’s very difficult to bring down. He’s done a great job up to this point. And he’s a smart kid. One of the things with young running backs that’s always the most difficult part of adapting to the college game is pass (protection). He’s done a really good job of recognizing things and stepping up and picking up things.”

Brooks followed a stellar high school career with immediate success at TU, nearly setting the freshman rushing record despite missing three games with a collarbone injury. He went on to total 2,700 yards and 23 touchdowns in 32 games and needs 1,218 yards to break the program record.

But stats are the last thing on Brooks’ mind. He is happy to be back to playing the game he loves and working every day to get better.