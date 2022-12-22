TU running back Deneric Prince declares for NFL draft

University of Tulsa running back Deneric Prince will start preparation for the NFL draft and not use his extra year of eligibility.

Prince, whose return to the Hurricane was not expected, announced the decision on Twitter on Thursday.

"To my Tulsa family and teammates, I'd like to first thank you for believing in me and allowing me an opportunity to play the game I love," Prince posted. "Thanks for welcoming me in and treating me like family.

"To the entire coaching staff, I thank you for preparing me for this level. My time here at Tulsa was truly a blessing."

A transfer from Texas A&M, Prince played three seasons at TU and totaled 1,728 yards and 14 touchdowns. This year, he averaged 91.1 yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry as the primary running back.

I could tell a long story pic.twitter.com/dgq7cNbPAS — Prince (@denericprince) December 22, 2022