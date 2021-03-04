TU routs NSU 107-74 to conclude regular season

The game gave the Hurricane an opportunity to work on its post play, a recurring weakness. On almost every possession, TU guards were passing to the big men, and the combination of Rey Idowu and Emmanuel Ugboh produced 21 points.

“We made a big emphasis on getting that ball inside,” Haith said. “You saw Rey and Manny, both were better in scoring. I think that just makes us a better team when we get production out of those guys. That’s important for us to get those guys going a little bit going into the tournament next week.”

Eleven players scored for TU, which ignited during a first-half run of 14 unanswered points to lead by as many as 27. A flurry of sloppy passes followed, and NSU heated up from long range to cut its deficit to 14.

In the second half, the Hurricane delivered a 17-2 burst that ended with Keyshawn Embery-Simpson hitting an open 3-pointer, picking off a pass and finishing with a fast-break dunk to put his team up 31.

With TU shooting 65.6% from the field, the advantage increased after reserves were inserted. Freshman Peyton Urbancic hit a pair of long 3-pointers and Bradley Alcime, another freshman, completed a late three-point play.

“It was good to see us come off a tough loss just two days ago and guys came out and competed, particularly on the offensive end,” Haith said. “I think we’re playing better. We’re sharing the ball and doing some things on offense much better here in the last half of the season.”

