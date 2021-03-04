TU routs NSU 107-74 to conclude regular season

After a disappointing 50-day span that included eight defeats in 11 games, the University of Tulsa was eager to end the regular season on a positive note.
In what became a needed tune-up for the American Athletic Conference tournament, the Hurricane routed Northeastern State 107-74 Thursday afternoon at the Reynolds Center.
“As seniors, we talked to the guys about this game before this game and talked about what it meant for us,” point guard Elijah Joiner said. “We felt like we had a good last 20 minutes against UCF (on Tuesday), but we wanted to carry that over and we felt like this was an important game for us to head into the conference tournament.”
The game was added to the schedule last week to avoid TU (11-11) having nine days between the regular-season finale and the start of the conference tournament Thursday. Sunday’s game at SMU was canceled because of the Mustangs’ COVID-19 situation.
The RiverHawks, whose season ended last week, not only agreed to travel to Tulsa for a contest that counted as an exhibition for them but also to undergo the required testing to make it happen.
“I thanked Ja (first-year coach Ja Havens, a former TU assistant),” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. “I told him we would play them again next year, too, just because of him doing that. It really helped us.”
The game gave the Hurricane an opportunity to work on its post play, a recurring weakness. On almost every possession, TU guards were passing to the big men, and the combination of Rey Idowu and Emmanuel Ugboh produced 21 points.
“We made a big emphasis on getting that ball inside,” Haith said. “You saw Rey and Manny, both were better in scoring. I think that just makes us a better team when we get production out of those guys. That’s important for us to get those guys going a little bit going into the tournament next week.”
Eleven players scored for TU, which ignited during a first-half run of 14 unanswered points to lead by as many as 27. A flurry of sloppy passes followed, and NSU heated up from long range to cut its deficit to 14.
In the second half, the Hurricane delivered a 17-2 burst that ended with Keyshawn Embery-Simpson hitting an open 3-pointer, picking off a pass and finishing with a fast-break dunk to put his team up 31.
With TU shooting 65.6% from the field, the advantage increased after reserves were inserted. Freshman Peyton Urbancic hit a pair of long 3-pointers and Bradley Alcime, another freshman, completed a late three-point play.
“It was good to see us come off a tough loss just two days ago and guys came out and competed, particularly on the offensive end,” Haith said. “I think we’re playing better. We’re sharing the ball and doing some things on offense much better here in the last half of the season.”