TU relying on transfers who are making an impact

The University of Tulsa is finding ways to use the transfer portal to its advantage.
This year’s Hurricane roster includes 13 players who transferred from another FBS school, with a dozen of those coming from Power Five conferences.
“The portal’s here to stay, so it’s about learning how to try to adapt to it,” coach Philip Montgomery said before the season. “It’s going to open up some avenues and it’s going to allow you to replace some things.”
Ten of the transfers are on TU’s depth chart for Friday’s game against Navy. Another, Jon-Michael Terry, would be in the rotation at linebacker after transferring from Oklahoma if not for a season-ending injury.
In terms of production, three of the top four running backs are transfers. Receiver Josh Johnson, who has emerged as the top target, transferred from Iowa State, and cornerback Travon Fuller, a breakout defensive player, is a grad transfer from Texas A&M.
“Potentially you have a chance to get a really good kid (from the portal) ... but you have to take all the different variables into play when you’re looking at a kid that maybe has one year left or maybe he has two,” Montgomery said. “Or he just got there and he’s still got four years.
“All of those are different scenarios, and then how that plays into what you’re going to have next year. I think you have to be selective when you’re looking at it and making sure you’re not taking a guy just to take a guy.”
Montgomery leaned heavier than usual on the portal for this season because of unexpected departures, particularly on defense. The emphasis will remain on recruiting at the high-school level while adding transfers as needed.
“I know there’s a lot of coaches out there that are saying: ‘I’m going to recruit the portal extremely heavy. I’m going to put a lot of focus there,’” Montgomery said. “We’re not quite there yet because I want to do a good job of recruiting the local high schools, recruiting high school kids to come here to develop those guys and continue to grow them and use the portal as an opportunity as things happen, as things change, to be able to add some experience and some depth from a positional standpoint.”
Five TU transfers making an impact
RB Deneric Prince: A junior who transferred from Texas A&M last year, Prince has delivered two 100-yard outings in his five games this season. He also has scored three touchdowns and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
RB Anthony Watkins: In his sophomore season after transferring from Missouri, Watkins had a breakout performance against Arkansas State, exploding for 115 yards and a touchdown. He has scored three times this season including the victory-sealing touchdown against Memphis.
WR Josh Johnson: As a senior whose career started at Iowa State, Johnson is having his best collegiate campaign. He has reached the 100-yard mark in three of the past five games including a 149-yard day at Ohio State, and he leads the Hurricane with 582 yards.
CB Travon Fuller: In his first year as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, Fuller has started every game and has team highs of eight pass breakups and two interceptions despite playing with an injured left hand. He ranks fifth nationally with 10 passes defended.
OL Dylan Couch: Since arriving from Kansas State, Couch has been valuable and versatile. He has started games at center, left guard and right guard and has typically graded above 90%, earning honorable-mention all-conference honors in 2020.
Other transfers on the roster
RB Steven Anderson (Southern Miss)
TE Grayson Boomer (Oklahoma State)
OL Bryce Bray (Oklahoma State)
OL Will Farniok (Nebraska)
LB Brian Johnson (Texas A&M)
WR Ezra Naylor II (Kansas)
CB Kenney Solomon (Tennessee)
DL Elijah Taylor (Notre Dame/Eastern Kentucky)
LB Jon-Michael Terry (Oklahoma)