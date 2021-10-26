TU relying on transfers who are making an impact

The University of Tulsa is finding ways to use the transfer portal to its advantage.

This year’s Hurricane roster includes 13 players who transferred from another FBS school, with a dozen of those coming from Power Five conferences.

“The portal’s here to stay, so it’s about learning how to try to adapt to it,” coach Philip Montgomery said before the season. “It’s going to open up some avenues and it’s going to allow you to replace some things.”

Ten of the transfers are on TU’s depth chart for Friday’s game against Navy. Another, Jon-Michael Terry, would be in the rotation at linebacker after transferring from Oklahoma if not for a season-ending injury.

In terms of production, three of the top four running backs are transfers. Receiver Josh Johnson, who has emerged as the top target, transferred from Iowa State, and cornerback Travon Fuller, a breakout defensive player, is a grad transfer from Texas A&M.

“Potentially you have a chance to get a really good kid (from the portal) ... but you have to take all the different variables into play when you’re looking at a kid that maybe has one year left or maybe he has two,” Montgomery said. “Or he just got there and he’s still got four years.