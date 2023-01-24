TU relying on confident guard Maddie Bittle during conference-contender season

University of Tulsa guard Maddie Bittle is finishing what she started last season.

In her fifth and final year, Bittle has been a driving force toward the Hurricane’s emergence as an American Athletic Conference contender. During the past seven games, she has come on strong, averaging 16.4 points and shooting 52% from the field.

“It’s kind of like a repeat of last year (when) I kind of struggled in nonconference play,” she said. “I just feel like I’m finally finding myself again. I feel pretty confident and I feel good.”

The development of Bittle from a role player to a playmaker has allowed TU to become a more complete team, one capable of competing with any opponent. On Wednesday afternoon, the Hurricane hosts first-place and 25th-ranked USF, looking for its first win in program history against a ranked team.

“The main thing is that we just play together,” Bittle said. “The relationships that we've built off the court have obviously shown just the togetherness and the unity that we have.

“We have really great team chemistry. If you just watch us, we're always looking to find each other. I think that's the most important thing that's gotten us to where we are now.”

A former Bixby standout, Bittle ranks in TU’s top 20 in scoring and games played. She averaged about five points per game in her first three years but immediately doubled her production amid the coaching change to Angie Nelp before last season.

“She’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever known,” Bittle said. “I just put all my trust in her, and she really developed me as a player. I think I knew I had it in me in the past years. I would get so frustrated with myself because it was not who I am as a player. I finally was able to just go out there and do what I could.”

On the heels of a season that was a breakout for her and for the program, Bittle wasn’t ready to move on. She opted to take advantage of the extra COVID-19 year while starting her master’s degree in business administration.

“It all worked out and I’m so glad I came back,” she said. “It’s been really fun.”

Bittle joins Temira Poindexter, a Sapulpa graduate, and Maya Mayberry, a Tulsa native who played high school in Arkansas, as the Hurricane’s top three scorers — all originating from the Tulsa area.

“They’re (among) the hardest workers on our team and they’re true givers,” Nelp said in the preseason. “They’re from right here. ... We take a lot of pride in that.”

Winners of seven of its last eight games, TU (15-4, 5-1) is in a position to potentially secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament if it can finish first or second in the American’s regular-season standings, or it can get there by winning the conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We already talk about making it to the tournament, but we also know that we have to get stuff done right now and be present and just take it game by game,” Bittle said. “But I believe we can do it. If we just stay the course and continue to put the work in, I think we have a really great opportunity to do that.”