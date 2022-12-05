TU receiver Malachai Jones latest to enter transfer portal

With the NCAA transfer portal officially opening Monday, the University of Tulsa saw another one of its players enter it.

Jones played a crucial role as the Golden Hurricane’s slot receiver, finishing the 2022 season with 37 receptions (tied for third on the team with Isaiah Epps) and 470 yards (third), with two touchdowns.

The previous TU players to enter the portal did not offer any explanations for their decision, it has been widely assumed that the recent firing of longtime coach Philip Montgomery was the primary reason they’re leaving. Jones left no doubt.

“With the recent changes in TU football, I will explore all current options to further my future by entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining,” Jones tweeted at 10:00 a.m. “A tremendous thanks to the TU family and fans for making life in Tulsa feel like a home away from home. I ask for your continued support and prayers as I navigate through this exciting yet unknown journey.”

With top receivers Keylon Stokes and JuanCarlos Santana, as well as Epps, all exhausting their collegiate eligibility, Jones’ departure leaves the Hurricane without any of its top four receivers entering next season or their top two quarterbacks.

The fifth and sixth players with the most receiving yards for Tulsa this season were running backs Deneric Prince and Steven Anderson, respectively, followed by tight end Ethan Hall, then running back Jordan Ford and tight end Colby Powers. The top returning actual wide receiver for next season currently will be redshirt freshman Marquis Shoulders, who had three receptions for 23 yards.

Like his teammates before him, Jones also thanked his Tulsa coaches, including Montgomery and receivers coach Calvin Lowry.

“I want to say thank you and give my best wishes to Coach Montgomery, Coach Lowry and the entire TU coaching staff for everything that they’ve done for me these past 3 years,” Jones tweeted.