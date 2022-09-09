TU ready for home opener, face another good opponent in Northern Illinois

With the disappointment of the double-overtime loss to Wyoming in their season opener behind it, the University of Tulsa plays its first home game Saturday night against Northern Illinois at Chapman Stadium.

Things don’t get any easier for the Golden Hurricane, as it faces a Northern Illinois squad that went 9-5 last season and won the Mid-American Conference championship. The Huskies won their season opener over Eastern Illinois last week, 34-27; they bolted out to a 28-6 lead midway through the third quarter and then had to hold on for the victory.

“We’ve got a great test in front of us,” said TU coach Philip Montgomery. “Offensively, we’ve got to continue to keep improving, same thing defensively and special teams. I think it will be an exciting matchup. Looking forward to seeing our home crowd, with all the things we’ve done to the stadium and all of that part of it. I think it’s going to be a great afternoon for football and it should be a really exciting game.”

Northern Illinois is well-balanced offensively, as it gained 192 yards passing and 187 yards rushing last week, with three touchdowns on the ground and one through the air. Senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi delivered a strong, efficient performance, completing 14-of-22 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions; he was sacked just once.

“I think he is a really good operator, does a lot of good things,” Montgomery said. “He can keep you honest with his feet, but that’s not what he’s really trying to do. He has lit some guys up in the passing game throughout his career there, so you’ve got to be aware of all those things. You look at them offensively, similar in the way that Wyoming was, a lot of heavier-type packages at times, they’re going to keep you honest in the run game, do some play-action stuff off that, so I think he does an outstanding job of leading and operating their offense.

"He will be somebody that we have to deal with on Saturday.”

And even though Tulsa surrendered two big plays on defense in the loss to Wyoming, giving up touchdown passes of 48 and 51 yards, including the game-tying TD reception by Joshua Cobbs with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter, Montgomery isn’t concerned about that being a defining characteristic of the unit. In fact, the defense played well overall. Those two plays alone accounted for 38 percent of the yardage Tulsa surrendered in the entire game (256).

“Explosive plays are going to happen throughout the year and throughout the game,” Montgomery said. “Our biggest focus in that area when an explosive play happens is getting that guy on the ground and being able to line up and play another snap on defense, right? The other day, in those two explosive plays, we didn’t get the opportunity to do that. One of them was just a communication coverage breakdown and the other one was just a good route, just got us, so we’ve got to do a better job staying locked in, but I got a lot of faith in our defense and what they’re able to do. I thought they played extremely well.

“You take away those two plays right there, I think in the third quarter, they had three 3-and-outs. So we’ve got to continue to play the style of defense that we’re playing, I think those guys are playing downhill. I think we tackled well for the first game, we had a lot of hats to the football. We’ve got to continue to keep doing those things and I think we’ll be OK.”

Defensively, the Huskies generated two turnovers last week, both interceptions by sophomore cornerback Eric Rogers, so the Tulsa passing game, led by quarterback Davis Brin, who is coming off a career-high 460 yards, will need to beware.

“They’ve got some talented, long guys in the secondary, so we’ve got to do a good job in our route-running parts of it, getting ourselves open,” Montgomery said. “We’ve got to be focused in on working through the offense and not trying to push things, not trying to make things happen, just taking what they’re giving us. This is a team defensively that has shown a lot of different looks throughout last year and this year, so early in the season, it’s hard to prepare for what you’re really going to get when you step on the field with them. We’ve got to be prepared for all of those things. They fly around defensively, they put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, so we’ve got to do a good job of getting our eyes in the right spot and taking what they’re giving us.”

As for the team’s morale after the opening loss, the players say they have moved on and are ready for Northern Illinois.

“All our goals are still there right in front of us, we can still go take those goals and run with them,” said center Will Farniok. “As a team, we’re just sticking together. It’s like a brotherhood here, so no one’s beating each other up, we’re just excited for what’s to come.”