TU rallies to defeat Memphis, 58-57

Brandon Rachal took the inbounds pass and hurled it down the Reynolds Center court, allowing the clock to run out by the time the ball landed and sealing the University of Tulsa’s 58-57 comeback win against Memphis on Sunday afternoon.

Despite not making a field goal in the final four minutes, the Hurricane effectively executed down the stretch to complete the season sweep against the Tigers and stay undefeated against them at home in the American Athletic Conference era.

“We’re capable of winning these types of games,” senior point guard Elijah Joiner said. “When we step out on the floor, it’s just about doing it and I feel like that’s what we did tonight.”

TU (8-4, 5-2) trailed for almost 30 minutes and was in serious danger of dropping a second game in a row. Joiner knotted the score with six minutes left as part of a 9-0 run for the Hurricane, which relied on crucial baskets from Rey Idowu and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson in that stretch.

Lester Quinones twice nailed corner 3-pointers to trim Memphis’ deficit to two, with the second coming at the one-minute mark. After Joiner made one of two free throws, Rachal picked off a pass but had his shot blocked, giving the Tigers another opportunity with 21 seconds to go.