If Eric Konkol could bottle his team’s intensity from the final three minutes of Sunday afternoon’s game, the University of Tulsa would have a record with more than five wins.

Before stumbling 86-75 to Wichita State at the Reynolds Center, the Hurricane mounted an incredible comeback, using a 15-2 run to pull within eight down the stretch after trailing by as many as 24 in the second half.

“It’s a different part of the game — they’re trying to play keep away; they’re trying to run clock,” Konkol said. “But there’s no doubt, I thought that we played with urgency.

“That’s exactly what we talked about at the beginning of the game that we have to have a higher level of urgency … and we just didn’t do that enough throughout.”

TU relying on a full-court press and the Shockers missing crucial free throws made the conclusion interesting. Tim Dalger, who ignited the late run, was off the mark on a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left and no foul was called despite contact to seal the Hurricane’s fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference loss.

Starting point guard Anthony Pritchard was sidelined with an undisclosed health issue, leaving TU (5-17, 1-10) in need to a collective effort to make up for his contributions. Sam Griffin scored 14 points and BB Knight had a season-high 13, adding to Dalger’s career-best performance of 24 points and 5-of-7 3-point shooting.

“I was happy for BB — he’s been playing better,” Konkol said. “He’s been finding his stride a little bit. I thought he was aggressive especially late as we were trying to really scramble around.

“It’s a hard thing because you need everybody to be able to step up in some ways and especially on the defensive end. We just didn’t have enough of it tonight.”

The game was tied at 11 early, but Wichita State (12-11, 4-6) used an 11-1 run to create separation while TU’s offense struggled to score. At halftime, the Hurricane trailed 45-26.

After Griffin and Brandon Betson hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half, the advantage exploded to 21 on a putback from Kenny Pohto. The lead didn’t shrink to fewer than 18 points until the last two minutes.

The Hurricane, in sole possession of last place in the conference, doesn’t have another home game for 10 days, making visits to No. 3 Houston on Wednesday and UCF on Saturday.

“We’re going to have to continue to get better,” Konkol said. “There’s things that I think that we can get better at more than others, but we’ve got to find a way to especially get better on the defensive end and showing some more resistance. The things that we can do physically, I think we can do better.”