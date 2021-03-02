TU rallies from 16-point deficit, falters late in loss at UCF

ORLANDO — After dramatically rallying from a 16-point deficit, the University of Tulsa fell flat.

In its last regular-season American Athletic Conference game, the Hurricane again faltered in the final minutes, leading to a 73-69 defeat at UCF on Tuesday night. TU has lost eight of its past 11 games.

“We just didn’t finish it,” coach Frank Haith said. “We dug ourselves too big a hole in the first half.”

The conclusion was especially disappointing considering how brilliantly TU (10-11, 7-9) played for much of the second half to take the lead, looking like the team that beat Houston in late December. In a crucial stretch, the Hurricane made a staggering 15 of 17 field-goal attempts.

“We were executing,” Haith said. “We were really attacking, playing inside-out. I thought we took good shots and we were making shots. When you’re taking good shots, you give yourself a chance to make shots.”

A 10-point deficit became a two-point advantage midway through the second half, and TU went up seven on a 3-pointer from Curtis Haywood II with six minutes to go. What followed was painful to watch: eight consecutive misses during a four-minute drought.