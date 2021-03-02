TU rallies from 16-point deficit, falters late in loss at UCF

ORLANDO — After dramatically rallying from a 16-point deficit, the University of Tulsa fell flat.
In its last regular-season American Athletic Conference game, the Hurricane again faltered in the final minutes, leading to a 73-69 defeat at UCF on Tuesday night. TU has lost eight of its past 11 games.
“We just didn’t finish it,” coach Frank Haith said. “We dug ourselves too big a hole in the first half.”
The conclusion was especially disappointing considering how brilliantly TU (10-11, 7-9) played for much of the second half to take the lead, looking like the team that beat Houston in late December. In a crucial stretch, the Hurricane made a staggering 15 of 17 field-goal attempts.
“We were executing,” Haith said. “We were really attacking, playing inside-out. I thought we took good shots and we were making shots. When you’re taking good shots, you give yourself a chance to make shots.”
A 10-point deficit became a two-point advantage midway through the second half, and TU went up seven on a 3-pointer from Curtis Haywood II with six minutes to go. What followed was painful to watch: eight consecutive misses during a four-minute drought.
UCF (9-11, 7-10) produced an 11-1 run that included two 3-pointers from Darin Green Jr. to regain momentum in the last three minutes. After a Brandon Rachal dunk and a made free throw on the other end, TU had possession while down two with 28 seconds left.
After a near-turnover and a timeout, the Hurricane came up empty when Keyshawn Embery-Simpson took a 3-pointer that met the rim. Dre Fuller Jr. sealed the Knights’ win with two free throws.
“I can’t fault the guys’ effort,” Haith said. “I thought our guys fought their butts off in the second half.”
In the first half, UCF dominated, making close to half of its shots and forcing a dozen turnovers. TU gave up 12 unanswered points and was outscored 16-1 in the last six minutes of the half, seemingly giving up before awakening in the second half.
“We just needed to play with some pride,” Haith said. “We weren’t playing with the kind of toughness and urgency you need to win a basketball game in the first half.”
The game was officially the Hurricane’s last in league play after Sunday’s meeting at SMU was canceled earlier in the day because of the Mustangs’ ongoing COVID-19 issues. TU will next play at noon Thursday against Northeastern State at the Reynolds Center before the American tournament starts Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.