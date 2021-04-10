 Skip to main content
TU quarterback Davis Brin produces solid outing in spring game
TU football spring game

  Updated
The last time the University of Tulsa played at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Davis Brin put on a show.

What happened Saturday was less dramatic than the Nov. 19 comeback against Tulane, but Brin took another step toward the No. 1 quarterback role with a solid outing in the annual spring game.

“That (Tulane) game definitely helped me gain some confidence coming into the spring, knowing that a lot of guys have my back,” Brin said. “We picked up right where we left off from that game.”

During a conservatively called scrimmage in front of a small crowd, Brin connected on the first play with JuanCarlos Santana for a 36-yard gain. He finished 13-of-24 passing for 173 yards, showing poise and committing few mistakes.

“Obviously there’s some things in there that we would like to continue to keep working on, but overall I’m really pleased with his progress,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I’m pleased with the chemistry he has right now with our receivers and he’s seeing the field well. We still have work to do, but I like where he’s at right now.”

First-string receivers Santana, Josh Johnson and Keylon Stokes combined for 11 catches, providing a potential preview of what’s to come this fall. A total of a dozen receivers caught passes Saturday.

“This whole spring, being able to get those reps and be with those guys and create chemistry, it’s been special,” Brin said. “I’m really excited about next season.”

All four touchdowns came via the ground game but were typically set up by pass plays. With Shamari Brooks recovering from injury, Deneric Prince punched in two scores while Christian Lovick and Anthony Watkins scored on long runs to each surpass 100 yards on the day.

“We don’t have quite the (running back) depth that we had in the fall right now, but we’re going to get some guys back and we’ve got a running back coming in that I think is going to be talented as well,” Montgomery said. “We’ll continue to build that depth. But the three guys that went today, I think they’ve shown great improvement.”

Despite missing a variety of players including linemen Jaxon Player, Tyarise Stevenson and Cullen Wick, the defense performed well, especially in the red zone. There were 11 tackles for lost yardage, five sacks — including two from Anthony Goodlow — and four pass breakups.

“I thought our defense played extremely well today,” Montgomery said. “They are tough to go against. I go against them every day and it is hard to find things that really work. It’s good for us to continue to go against each other. There’s a lot of good give-and-take this year. I was pleased (with today). Now we’ve just got to build on top of that.”

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

TU spring game stat leaders

SCORING PLAYS

Zach Long 24 FG (11 plays, 69 yards)

Deneric Prince 1 run, Tipton PAT (14 plays, 72 yards)

Christian Lovick 59 run, Tipton PAT (3 plays, 70 yards)

Prince 8 run, Long PAT (12 plays, 70 yards)

Anthony Watkins 51 run, no kick (8 plays, 70 yards)

RUSHING LEADERS

Anthony Watkins, 13-for-112 yards, 1 TD, 51 Long

Christian Lovick, 14-for-105 yards, 1 TD, 59 Long

Deneric Prince, 15-for-74 yards, 2 TDs, 21 Long

PASSING LEADERS

Davis Brin, 13-for-24, 173 yards, 36 Long

Roman Fuller, 12-for-18, 85 yards, 16 Long

Carson Collins, 3-for-6, 22 yards 11 Long

RECEIVING LEADERS

Keylon Stokes, 4-for-56 yards, 18 Long

JuanCarlos Santana, 4-for-55 yards, 36 Long

Malachai Jones, 4-for-37 yards, 16 Long

Cannon Montgomery, 4-for-24 yards, 10 Long

Josh Johnson, 3-for-40 yards, 22 Long

Josh Stewart, 2-for-22 yards, 15 Long

Corbin Daniels, 2-for-11 yards, 7 Long

Kamdyn Benjamin, 1-for-11 yards

Bayne Tryon, 1-for-7 yards

Joel Paxton, 1-for-7 yards

Malik Rodgers, 1-for-5 yards

Anthony Watkins, 1-for-5 yards

TACKLE LEADERS

Kendarin Ray, 5 tackles

Mitchell Kulkin, 5 tackles, 1 TFL

LJ Wallace, 4 tackles, 2 PBU

Jett Hendrix, 4 tackles

Dorian Hopkins, 4 tackles, 1 TFL

Deven Lamp, 4 tackles, 2 TFL

Anthony Goodlow, 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 Sacks

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

