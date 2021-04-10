TU quarterback Davis Brin produces solid outing in spring game

The last time the University of Tulsa played at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Davis Brin put on a show.

What happened Saturday was less dramatic than the Nov. 19 comeback against Tulane, but Brin took another step toward the No. 1 quarterback role with a solid outing in the annual spring game.

“That (Tulane) game definitely helped me gain some confidence coming into the spring, knowing that a lot of guys have my back,” Brin said. “We picked up right where we left off from that game.”

During a conservatively called scrimmage in front of a small crowd, Brin connected on the first play with JuanCarlos Santana for a 36-yard gain. He finished 13-of-24 passing for 173 yards, showing poise and committing few mistakes.

“Obviously there’s some things in there that we would like to continue to keep working on, but overall I’m really pleased with his progress,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I’m pleased with the chemistry he has right now with our receivers and he’s seeing the field well. We still have work to do, but I like where he’s at right now.”

First-string receivers Santana, Josh Johnson and Keylon Stokes combined for 11 catches, providing a potential preview of what’s to come this fall. A total of a dozen receivers caught passes Saturday.