TU quarterback Davis Brin named AAC offensive player of the week

For his performance in Saturday's 41-34 win against Arkansas State, University of Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin was selected Monday as offensive player of the week in the American Athletic Conference.

Brin, a fourth-year junior in his first season as a starter, completed 17 of 25 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns and orchestrated three one-play drives.

With the Hurricane trailing late in the first half, Brin produced three scoring drives in the final five minutes to give TU a 24-14 advantage at halftime. He also started the second half with a series that resulted in a touchdown.

Brin, a native of Boerne, Texas, ranks second in the American and 12th nationally with 302.3 passing yards per game.

Placekicker Zack Long was named to the conference's honor roll after making field goals of 41 and 45 yards and all five extra-point attempts. Long has connected on 6-of-6 field goals and 11-of-11 PATs this year for a team-high 29 points in four games.

Also on Monday, the Hurricane's Oct. 9 homecoming game against Memphis was selected for an 8 p.m. kickoff. The game will air on ESPN2.

TU is home Friday night for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff with Houston at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

