TU quarterback Davis Brin: 'Good things come to those who wait'

At Boerne (Texas) Champion, Brin also waited his turn before becoming a starter as a junior and a senior, throwing for 6,650 yards and accounting for 73 touchdowns. He was an early enrollee at TU and never wavered, regardless of his lack of opportunities in games.

“I’m a man of faith,” Brin said. “I felt like God had never really called me to go somewhere else.”

Brin has played quarterback going back to youth football and grew up emulating Tom Brady. He’s admittedly a perfectionist who holds himself to high standards, but when he falls short he is typically able to quickly regroup.

“What you love about him is that he truly learns and grows every time he goes (onto the field),” coach Philip Montgomery said. “He has a bad day and it’s painful to him, he’s like: ‘I can’t have that. What do I have to do to correct that or, what did I do to cause that?’”

Developing a bond with his receivers on and off the field has been a priority for Brin. Many of his primary targets participate in the Bible study he started, and even in previous years he watched film with them on Mondays.

“If it’s a bad throw, he will come talk to us,” receiver Keylon Stokes said. “He’s very locked in, very keyed in. He’s a great leader. I love that about him.”