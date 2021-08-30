TU quarterback Davis Brin: 'Good things come to those who wait'

Davis Brin doesn’t have to wait much longer.
In his fourth year in the University of Tulsa football program, Brin will receive his first start at quarterback Thursday night in the Hurricane’s opener against UC Davis at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
“I think good things come to those who wait,” Brin said. “So I was just being patient and working and getting all the mental reps that I could, even though I wanted to be out there as much as anybody.”
Despite limited playing time, Brin is expected to return TU to the type of offensive success that has largely been absent because of erratic quarterback play in the past four years. The hype was created by his performance in last year’s game against Tulane that was won in double overtime.
Brin, who entered as the No. 3 option and orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback complete with a Hail Mary, emerged that night as a level-headed and confident quarterback bursting with potential. He produced three touchdown drives, including a crucial 18-yard run for a score.
“In the moment, I was really laughing because I kind of just was a little bit in disbelief,” he said. “I was ready. I was ready to go in and ready to execute and perform. And I felt very confident, as you know, but I was just kind of like, ‘Wow, like, this is something else.’”
At Boerne (Texas) Champion, Brin also waited his turn before becoming a starter as a junior and a senior, throwing for 6,650 yards and accounting for 73 touchdowns. He was an early enrollee at TU and never wavered, regardless of his lack of opportunities in games.
“I’m a man of faith,” Brin said. “I felt like God had never really called me to go somewhere else.”
Brin has played quarterback going back to youth football and grew up emulating Tom Brady. He’s admittedly a perfectionist who holds himself to high standards, but when he falls short he is typically able to quickly regroup.
“What you love about him is that he truly learns and grows every time he goes (onto the field),” coach Philip Montgomery said. “He has a bad day and it’s painful to him, he’s like: ‘I can’t have that. What do I have to do to correct that or, what did I do to cause that?’”
Developing a bond with his receivers on and off the field has been a priority for Brin. Many of his primary targets participate in the Bible study he started, and even in previous years he watched film with them on Mondays.
“If it’s a bad throw, he will come talk to us,” receiver Keylon Stokes said. “He’s very locked in, very keyed in. He’s a great leader. I love that about him.”
In his first year as a starter, Brin has everything at his disposal to succeed: a veteran offensive line, a stable of capable receivers, the balance of a skilled run game, a savvy defense that removes pressure from the offense to deliver. He is ready to step into the spotlight and showcase what he can do.
“With every quarterback — that’s just the position — you’ve got to have a short memory and go to the next play,” he said. “Whether it’s in practice or games, if something goes wrong, next play. You’ve got to do your job.”