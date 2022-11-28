TU quarterback Davis Brin enters transfer portal

Two days after Tulsa’s 2022 season ended with a disappointing 5-7 record and no bowl game, and one day after the school fired head coach Philip Montgomery, Golden Hurricane starting quarterback Davis Brin announced on social media Tuesday morning that he was entering the transfer portal.

Brin, a senior with one year of eligibility, had missed the final two games of the season, and three of the last four, with a shoulder injury and watched as his backup, redshirt freshman Braylon Braxton, stepped in and delivered two outstanding performances.

“After reflecting and praying about my future, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Brin tweeted. “I am now looking for the best opportunity to fully display my abilities and leadership at a new home for my last year of eligibility. I am excited for the next chapter. Thank you, Tulsa.”

Brin started out this season on fire, leading the nation in passing over the first three weeks, after averaging 402 yards per game and throwing 11 touchdowns with just one interception, leading TU to a 2-1 record. In the next game, at then-No. 13 Ole Miss, he started out just as impressive, completing 7-of-13 passes for 112 yards for one touchdown and rushing for another that gave Tulsa an early 14-7 lead, before having to come out in the second quarter due to an ankle injury sustained on a rushing TD.

He was never quite the same after that. Although he did play in the next game against Cincinnati, his lack of mobility was a hindrance and he was sacked nine times, while also throwing two interceptions, one of which was due to getting hit while throwing the ball. He still threw for 237 yards and helped TU nearly pull off the upset, eventually losing 31-21. His next couple of games were a bit inconsistent and it was obvious that the ankle was still bothering him.

Then against SMU on Oct. 29, Brin looked better and had his mobility back, throwing for 96 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another score, but again, as he was entering the end zone, he sustained a big hit and hurt his non-throwing shoulder.

He was replaced by Braxton for the rest of the game and barely saw the field again. After sitting out the loss to Tulane the following week, Brin did start the game at Memphis on Nov. 10, but after the Golden Hurricane offense struggled through the first quarter and a half, Montgomery took him out and inserted Braxton to try to spark things. It didn’t work and TU lost again, eliminating them from postseason bowl contention.

Braxton then started the last two games, both Tulsa victories, and looked really good in the process, throwing for over 300 yards in each game, with four total touchdowns passing and three on the ground, even leading the Hurricane in rushing yardage in the big 37-30 upset win over Houston in the finale.

Brin finished the season having completed 148-of-250 passes (59.2 percent) for 2,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

It’s difficult to know if Brin’s decision to leave was more motivated by Braxton’s emergence and the possibility of being usurped by him on the depth chart next season, or if it was more due to Montgomery’s firing. Or possibly a little of both.

He did specifically thank Montgomery in his post, along with TU QB coach Beau Trahan and Erich Anthony, the assistant athletic director for athletic performance (the strength and conditioning coach).

“I am extremely thankful for my time at Tulsa, and I will always cherish the relationships and memories I have had the privilege of making over the years. Thank you, Coach Monty, Coach Beau, Coach EA and all other coaches and staff who have done so much to help me develop as a player and person,” Brin said in his tweet announcing his departure from TU.