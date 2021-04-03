TU quarterback Davis Brin clicking with receivers during spring practice

Although a small sample size, Davis Brin’s performance in the University of Tulsa’s double-overtime win against Tulane last season showcased his potential.

Rallying the Hurricane in the fourth quarter to force overtime, Brin made a series of incredible throws under pressure, finishing with 266 passing yards and three touchdowns.

“I believe Davis was ready before the Tulane game,” receiver JuanCarlos Santana said. “We were practicing with him a lot (while Zach Smith was out for COVID-19 reasons) and he was ready. It was only a matter of time before he proved himself.”

With Smith having moved on to pursue his NFL dream and with Seth Boomer recovering from an injury that occurred in the Tulane game, Brin has received the majority of the quarterback reps during spring practice. He picked up where he left off and didn’t need any time to generate chemistry with his receivers.

“We walked out Day 1 and those guys were on page, on time,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “The ball’s coming out of his hands, they’re coming out of breaks — some really, really good stuff. We’re going to keep building and keep growing.”