TU QB Davis Brin will not play in spring game, expected to be ready for fall

Returning quarterback Davis Brin will not participate in the University of Tulsa’s spring football game on Saturday, a university official confirmed Wednesday to the Tulsa World.

Brin had an unspecified surgery on his non-throwing hand after last season. He has suited up and thrown in 7-on-7 drills this spring, but he has not played in intrasquad scrimmages nor team sessions.

In his absence, Braylon Braxton and Roman Fuller have been handling the quarterback duties. Braxton is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt freshman who saw action in four games last season. He signed with TU after being a three-year starter at Independence High School in Frisco, Texas. The 6-4, 196-pound Fuller, a two-year starter at Decatur High School in Texas, played in the spring game last year, completing 12-of-18 passes for 85 yards.

The decision to sit Brin was described as “precautionary” by the university and was specified as a team decision rather than a medical protocol.

Brin appeared in all 13 games last season, completing 59% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns as the team finished 7-6, closing with a 30-17 victory over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

TU’s spring game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.