TU projected to finish ninth in AAC

The University of Tulsa was picked to finish ninth out of 11 football teams in the American Athletic Conference this season.
In the preseason media poll, UCF received 10 out of the possible 20 first-place votes and edged Cincinnati as the preseason favorite. Memphis, which won the league in 2019, was third.
SMU, Navy, Tulane, Houston and Temple were next in the poll. After Tulsa were East Carolina and USF.
Becuase of the departure of UConn, the conference does have not divisions this season. In the previous three years, the Hurricane finished last in the West.
AAC preseason media poll
Team;(first-place votes);Points
1. UCF;(10);204
2. Cincinnati;(7);201
3. Memphis;(2);192
4. SMU;;146
5. Navy;(1);125
6. Tulane;;118
7. Houston;;114
8. Temple;;88
9. Tulsa;;49
10. East Carolina;;42
11. USF;;41
