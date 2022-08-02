TU preseason practice primer: Hurricane opens practice on Wednesday

The 2022 season officially gets underway for Tulsa on Wednesday morning at Chapman Stadium, as the Golden Hurricane holds its first official practice, even if it is just with helmets on and not full gear. The first time with shoulder pads will be on Sunday.

One way the team will try to beat the heat is by holding the practices super-early — the first practices this week are scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. While the weather forecast for Wednesday shows the high expected to be 102 degrees, at that hour it will be about 77.

“You’ve got to know how to deal with it, you’ve got to protect your players, but you’ve got to get your work in as you do that,” coach Philip Montgomery said last Thursday during the AAC media day, of working through the oppressive heat. “We’ve been dealing with it for multiple weeks, so our guys are starting to really adjust and understand what it’s going to be when we step on the field for fall camp time. So I think mentally they’re ready for it, physically, we’ve got to do a good job of monitoring things. We’ll keep our eyes on it as we work our way through it, but we’ve got to be smart about getting the work in that we need.”

Several positions will have its starters determined by what happens in camp, particularly the offensive line and secondary, areas with the most newcomers via the transfer portal, as well as the ones with the most departures from last season.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

2021 record: 7-6

Coach: Philip Montgomery (Eighth year at Tulsa, 38-46)

Offensive coordinator: Montgomery handles OC duties.

Defensive coordinator: Luke Olson (First year as DC, 11th on staff at TU)

2022 Schedule

Sept. 3: at Wyoming

Sept. 10: Northern Illinois

Sept. 17: Jacksonville State

Sept. 24: at Ole Miss

Oct. 1: Cincinnati

Oct. 8: at Navy

Oct 21: at Temple

Oct. 29: SMU

Nov. 5: Tulane

Nov. 10: at Memphis

Nov. 18: South Florida

Nov. 26: at Houston

Top returners on offense

Davis Brin, QB. The junior quarterback returns for his second year as the starter, determined to take another step forward. Brin threw for 3,269 yards last year, completing 59.4 percent of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, as he helped the Hurricane win the last four games of the season.

JuanCarlos Santana, WR. The graduate student was TU’s second-leading receiver last year with 51 receptions and 689 yards, along with three touchdowns, so Brin will have one of his favorite targets back to throw to.

Anthony Watkins, RB. The sophomore seemed to get better as the season went on, rushing for 634 yards — second-best on the Hurricane — on 86 attempts, for an outstanding 7.4 yard-per-carry average, including a 105-yard effort against Cincinnati. He scored four touchdowns rushing and even added a 97-yard kickoff return TD against Navy. He and fellow incumbent Deneric Prince will likely share the running back duties.

Top newcomer on offense

Still to be determined. Tulsa received 10 new offensive players through the transfer portal, including five new offensive linemen and three wide receivers, so it’s still a question as to which of them will step forward to seize their new opportunity.

Top returners on defense

Justin Wright, LB. Already a team leader heading into his junior year, Wright tied for the TU lead with 82 tackles last season, was third on the squad with 3.5 sacks and fourth with 5.5 tackles for loss. Also had one interception (in the game against Oklahoma State), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Anthony Goodlow, DL. The senior led the team with 6 sacks and was third with 7 tackles for loss last season. He also registered 28 tackles overall, had two quarterback hurries and recovered a fumble in the game against Ohio State. An important part of the TU pass rush.

Bryson Powers, S. The senior nickel safety finished fifth on the team with 42 tackles last season, while also recording one interception, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry. One of the few returning starters in the secondary.

Top newcomers on defense

Jehlen Cannady, DB and Donte Burton, DB. These two transfers will battle for starting jobs in the secondary. Cannady comes from Georgia, where he played two games last season for the reigning national champions, while Burton arrives from Wisconsin, where he played 27 games and started five over the past four years, totaling 26 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception.

Key Dates

Wednesday: First practice

Sunday: First practice in pads

Aug. 10: Media Day

Sept. 3: Season opener

Oct. 1: AAC opener