TU preps for annual challenge of containing Navy's offense

On Saturday, a confident University of Tulsa defense that has excelled against explosive offenses will face what is annually its most unique test.

“Navy’s always been a tough game for us,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “Anytime you’ve got to prepare for Navy, it’s a difficult week on a short amount of time. For us, it’s about being assignment sound, playing good technical football, being aggressive defensively.”

After holding Oklahoma State and Central Florida well below their season averages, the Hurricane clashes with Navy’s tricky triple option, which has provided fits in the previous meetings. The Midshipmen have prevailed in all five American Athletic Conference games involving the two schools.

“You basically take your defensive schematic plan and you put it over to the side of your desk and you pull out a whole new deal for them,” Montgomery said. “You try to build off what you do defensively, but obviously they make you change with what they do.”

Because of the challenge of defending Navy, TU coaches have devoted time in the spring and in the offseason to formulating a plan of attack for this particular game. It’s a style of play that is nearly impossible to simulate in practice especially during a game week.