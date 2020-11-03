TU preps for annual challenge of containing Navy's offense

On Saturday, a confident University of Tulsa defense that has excelled against explosive offenses will face what is annually its most unique test.
“Navy’s always been a tough game for us,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “Anytime you’ve got to prepare for Navy, it’s a difficult week on a short amount of time. For us, it’s about being assignment sound, playing good technical football, being aggressive defensively.”
After holding Oklahoma State and Central Florida well below their season averages, the Hurricane clashes with Navy’s tricky triple option, which has provided fits in the previous meetings. The Midshipmen have prevailed in all five American Athletic Conference games involving the two schools.
“You basically take your defensive schematic plan and you put it over to the side of your desk and you pull out a whole new deal for them,” Montgomery said. “You try to build off what you do defensively, but obviously they make you change with what they do.”
Because of the challenge of defending Navy, TU coaches have devoted time in the spring and in the offseason to formulating a plan of attack for this particular game. It’s a style of play that is nearly impossible to simulate in practice especially during a game week.
“You know they’re going to be on your schedule and you’ve got to play them,” Montgomery said. “We’ve had some struggles with Navy. It’s one of those teams that we’re always sitting down and re-evaluating: What we can do better? How can we get our guys in a better position?”
The Navy offense hasn’t been as dangerous this year, but complicating matters is the potential of seeing an offense that doesn’t center on the triple option. In last week’s loss to SMU, the Mids produced a season-high 430 yards while showing more innovation in the passing game.
“I thought they executed a lot of that stuff the other day extremely well,” Montgomery said. “Some of the personnel they have right now is allowing them to do that. I thought some of their screen-game stuff was really well-executed.
“It (brings) even another aspect to it that you have to defend and be prepared for. It adds another layer to it and makes it even more difficult.”
Navy, which is 3-2 in conference play, used three starting quarterbacks in its first three games and hasn’t identified a starter for Saturday. Two quarterbacks were used against SMU: Dalen Morris and Tyger Goslin.
TU, tied for first in the American at 3-0, has recently been without a few defensive starters because of COVID-19 issues and injuries. Linebacker Zaven Collins and cornerback Akayleb Evans were hurt during Friday’s win against East Carolina but are expected to play this week, Montgomery said.
Aiding the Hurricane will be a defense that has drastically decreased its missed tackling. TU ranks fourth nationally with 9.25 tackles for lost yardage per game and is in the top 20 in red-zone defense and third-down conversion defense.
“Navy provides you some problems from the standpoint that they get on the edges and do some things where you’ve got to make solo tackles because everybody has a responsibility,” Montgomery said. “Everybody has a guy and so you’re going to end up in some one-on-one situations where you have to make tackles. We’ve done a pretty good job of that this year.”
