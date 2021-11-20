TU pounds Temple: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Drama-free win for Tulsa

After struggling this season as a double-digit favorite, Tulsa finally put together a complete performance. The halftime advantage was 27-0, and the Hurricane didn't let up despite having mostly reserves in for much of the second half. Against a Temple team that is struggling to find its identity, Tulsa showed its superiority.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

Temple's run game vs. Tulsa's defense

The Hurricane dominated up front and was especially stingy against Temple's running backs, not allowing a rush of more than 15 yards. The Owls mustered 131 yards on 36 carries and didn't have a rushing touchdown.

3. GAME MVP

Tulsa WR Josh Johnson

As part of a career-best outing, Johnson caught nine passes for 159 yards and a touchdown, frequently finding himself wide-open in the early going.

4. WHAT'S NEXT

Must-win game

Tulsa concludes the regular season at SMU on Saturday, needing a victory to reach bowl eligibility. The Mustangs are coming off a 48-14 loss at Cincinnati.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World