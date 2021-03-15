TU point guard Elijah Joiner enters transfer portal

University of Tulsa point guard Elijah Joiner has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Joiner will be a graduate transfer, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA because of the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

"Tulsa will forever be a place that I call home," Joiner wrote in his Twitter post.

As a senior, Joiner was second on the team in scoring (11.3 points) and rebounds (4.2) while leading the Hurricane with four assists per game. In his final TU appearance Thursday against Tulane, he dished a career-high 12 assists.

For his career, Joiner started 47 games, averaged 6.5 points and shot close to 40% from the field. Perhaps his most memorable outing was last year against Wichita State when he hit the winning 3-pointer as time expired.

