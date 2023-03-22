The number of University of Tulsa players in the transfer portal has reached nine.

Guard Sterling Gaston-Chapman and big men Nikita Konstantynovskyi, Charles Chukwu and Bryant Selebangue are the latest departures following the Hurricane’s 5-25 season.

Gaston-Chapman spent two years at TU, moving into the starting lineup for 18 games this year and averaging 3.9 points and three rebounds. In 48 career games, he scored in double figures once.

Konstantynovskyi, a 6-10 Ukraine native, also was in the program for two seasons after two years in junior college. He appeared in only two games this season because of injury and played 11 minutes, scoring two points.

Chukwu averaged 8.3 minutes per game as a freshman, scoring 36 points in 30 games and totaling 50 rebounds.

Selebangue, perhaps the hardest-to-swallow departure, was the second-leading scorer and the only player to start every game. He averaged 12 points and 9.2 rebounds.

The players in the portal include the team’s top seven scorers. The others are guards Sam Griffin, Anthony Pritchard, Brandon Betson and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and forward Tim Dalger.

The only remaining members of the team: freshmen Jesaiah McWright and BB Knight, veteran reserve Peyton Urbancic and walk-on Ari Seals.

First-year coach Eric Konkol signed three players in November and has commitments from a pair of transfers who played for him at Louisiana Tech.