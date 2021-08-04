TU picked to finish sixth in the American

After finishing runner-up in the American Athletic Conference in 2020, the University of Tulsa is smack-dab in the middle of this year’s preseason poll.
“Honestly, with the way it’s been since I’ve been here, that’s pretty high for us (to be picked),” Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery said. “I don’t worry about preseason polls. Wherever they pick us, they pick us. I think last year they picked us ninth.
“So for us, we’re focused on what we got to do today to get better tomorrow and (focused on) our first opponent. At the end of the year, we’ll figure out the rest of it.”
Cincinnati, which defeated TU by a field goal in the conference title game, was selected by media members who cover the league to repeat as champion. UCF received two first-place votes and was picked second.
SMU, Houston and Memphis rounded out the top five. After the Hurricane were Tulane, East Carolina, Navy, Temple and USF.
AAC preseason poll
1. Cincinnati (22) 262
2. UCF (2) 241
3. SMU 188
4. Houston 181
5. Memphis 168
6. Tulsa 153
7. Tulane 132
8. East Carolina, Navy 85
10. Temple 46
11. USF 43
