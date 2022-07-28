TU picked 8th in AAC pre-season poll, improvement from Brin expected to defy that

After going 7-6 and finishing with a 5-3 record inside the American Athletic Conference last season, tied for third place, and tying for the regular season conference title in 2020 before losing a 27-24 heartbreaker to Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game, Tulsa was picked to finish eighth this season in the conference’s preseason media poll that was released on Thursday.

For TU coach Philip Montgomery, the seeming disrespect the Golden Hurricane always seems to get in the preseason poll is an irritating routine, but one he and his players just brush off. Last summer, after the great 2020 season that came within a last-second field goal of an AAC title, Tulsa was picked to finish sixth.

“It hasn’t changed yet, so we let those guys pick us wherever they want to pick us, it doesn’t surprise us at this point,” Montgomery said during the AAC media day press conference show on EPSN-Plus Thursday. “I think our guys understand it and understand that it’s going to be decided on the field and it starts Week 1 with us. We’re going to focus on us.”

Houston and Cincinnati, the two teams that faced each other in the AAC Championship game last year and will play their final season in the conference before jumping to the Big 12, were first and second in the poll.

Tulsa opens practice for the 2022 season next Wednesday, and Montgomery is eager to get going and optimistic about his team’s prognosis.

“I think we’re going to have a very competitive fall camp,” said Montgomery, whose team won its final four contests last season, including a 30-17 Myrtle Beach Bowl victory over Old Dominion. “I think our veteran leaders are doing a great job of pushing guys right now and I’m excited to get on the field with them.

“I think one of the things that have been a staple of our program is, we’re going to play for a full 60 minutes, every second of it. We’re going to give the best that we’ve got. I think that is a signature of who we are and who we will continue to be.”

One key area where Tulsa can improve is on offense. Specifically, the Hurricane looks to score more often after moving the ball downfield. Last season, TU ranked 27th in the nation in total offense, compiling 442.3 yards per game, but tied for just 80th in scoring (26.5 points per contest). Montgomery believes that junior quarterback Davis Brin, who threw for 3,269 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, will be better in his second year as a starter and that will help significantly.

“That’s one of the things that we’ve started addressing. We did that in spring ball,” Montgomery said of getting more points out of the red-zone offense. “You go back and you break down things and seeing what we did getting up to that point and then once when we got down there. A lot of it has to do with execution and staying ahead of the chains, being productive on first down. We’ve added some wrinkles. Obviously, with the new faces coming in, you’re going to be able to do some different things schematically. I think it helps having Davis coming back in Year 2, just being a little more settled down there and understanding what we got to do and how we got to do it to get in.”

Montgomery believes that Brin just needs to slow down a bit and let things unfold, and that approach will lead to better decisions and better results.

“I think the biggest thing for Davis is just letting the offense work for him, being patient, not pressing on some things,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, Year 2 is different for a starting quarterback. You got a year underneath your belt, you’ve seen a lot of different things, you’ve been in a lot of battles, you have some things to draw back on. I think he is much more comfortable in what we’re doing now and what he does within that. I think the amount of time that he’s been able to spend, not only in the film room but on the field with the receivers, is going to pay dividends for us.”

With the start of camp just around the corner, Brin is confident his performance will demonstrate the growth he’s made since 2021.

“Taking care of the ball is going to be a huge thing for us this season and I’ve been watching more film than ever,” said Brin, who completed 22 of 34 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions, in the bowl victory. “I’ve also been working on the deep ball and my pocket presence, so I’m really excited about the improvements I’ve made. I feel very comfortable where I’m at right now, just having a little more patience, letting receivers get open and not firing away too quick.

“I feel super-comfortable, super-confident. Just having a whole season under my belt, I’ve seen a lot of looks that aren’t going to be new to me and I’m just looking forward to using that.”