TU parts ways with football coach Philip Montgomery after eight seasons

The Philip Montgomery era is over.

The University of Tulsa has “decided to make a change” in leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program, parting ways with head football coach Philip Montgomery, TU Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Dickson announced on Sunday.

Montgomery had just completed his eighth season as the football’s team head coach, ending with an inspiring 37-30 comeback win over Houston on Saturday night, leaving the Golden Hurricane with a 5-7 record (3-5 within the AAC) and out of a postseason bowl game.

Over the span of his tenure, Montgomery fashioned a 43-53 record, playing in four bowl games (going 2-2). His 96 games coached ranks third among TU coaches, while his 43 wins leaves him sixth on Tulsa’s all-time coaching list.

Montgomery era at TU

Year Overall League Bowl 2022 5-7 3-5 2021 7-6 5-3 W, Myrtle Beach 2020 6-3 6-0 L, Armed Forces 2019 4-8 2-6 2018 3-9 2-6 2017 2-10 1-7 2016 10-3 6-2 W, Miami Beach 2015 6-7 3-5 L, Independence Totals 43-53 28-34 2-2



“This was an extremely difficult decision, one that affects a number of individuals and is never easy for anyone involved,” Dickson said in a statement. “Philip’s dedication to our student-athletes is unquestioned and we thank him for his tireless efforts in leading our young men. He has represented TU with class and character. We appreciated Philip’s commitment to the University of Tulsa, our football program and the Tulsa community.”

The university will begin a national search for Montgomery’s replacement immediately, Dickson said.

Montgomery was also quoted in the press release disseminated by TU.

“I’m certainly disappointed that I won’t have the opportunity to continue leading this program,” he said. “For the past eight years, I’ve given the University of Tulsa, our players, and staff everything I have. I’m proud of the way we locked arms and battled through adversity at every turn.”

Montgomery, who was always talking about how much he considered his team part of his family, even invited his players to his house for Thanksgiving dinner last Thursday. He encouraged his players and his coaching staff to mingle their families, and in the release, talked about how much his family will miss their Tulsa family, invoking his wife Ashli, son Cannon, who played at TU from 2018-21, and daughter Maci, who is currently a TU senior on the Hurricane cheerleader squad.

“Ashli and I will forever be grateful for the relationships and memories created at Tulsa,” Montgomery said in the release. “Our son played here, our daughter cheered here and I’ll always consider those times a blessing. I’m most thankful for the players and staff, past and present, who believed in our vision and gave their all for the team. They mean the world to me, and I’ll always be here for them.”

As for the Tulsa assistant coaches, none were let go at this time. They will remain on staff through the search process and their status will be determined by whoever replaces Montgomery.

After Tulsa went 2-10 in 2014 under Bill Blankenship, Montgomery was hired as Tulsa’s 29th head coach on Dec. 11, 2014, coming here after spending the previous seven years as an assistant coach at Baylor, the last four years of them as offensive coordinator, where the Bears won the Big 12 title in 2013.

TU went 6-7 in his first season, playing in the Camping World Independence Bowl but losing 55-52 to Virginia Tech. Tulsa’s 2016 season was perhaps his best, as the Hurricane went 10-3, finishing second in the AAC’s West Division and playing in the Miami Beach Bowl, crushing Central Michigan 55-10. The next few years weren’t great, though, as TU went 2-10 in 2017, 3-9 in 2018 and 4-8 in 2019.

But Montgomery stuck around and led the team to perhaps its best season in his tenure in 2020, when the Hurricane went 6-0 in AAC play, reaching the conference championship game, where they lost a 27-24 heart-breaker to then-No. 9 Cincinnati on a field goal as time expired. Then they fell in the Armed Forces Bowl, 28-26, in another gut-punch of a loss, in a game that was marred by a post-game brawl, as TU finished 6-3 in the Covid-shortened season.

And last year looked a lot like this one, as TU started out 1-4 and 3-6, but last season, the Hurricane bounced back and won the final three regular season games to become bowl eligible. Then they defeated Old Dominion 30-17 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to wind up 7-6 for Montgomery’s third winning season.

This season looked like it had major potential when Tulsa opened 2-1 in its first three games and then suffered close losses to then-No. 13 Ole Miss and Cincinnati on back-to-back weeks. Quarterback Davis Brin actually led the entire nation in passing after the first three games but got injured in that Ole Miss game and the Tulsa offense was never the same again.

After going 1-6 over a span of seven games from the end of September through mid-November, the Golden Hurricane won its last two games in thrilling, dramatic fashion, defeating South Florida 48-42 on Nov. 18 and Houston 37-30 on Saturday, with backup QB Braylon Braxton, a redshirt freshman, leading the way offensively.

Montgomery clearly earned the respect and love of his players. In fact, in the postgame Zoom press conference after Saturday’s game, senior cornerback Tyon Davis, perhaps sensing this was coming, discussed how much he appreciated playing for Montgomery.

“I love Coach Monty, it’s easy to play for a guy like him,” Davis said. “He’s such a good coach and he’s such a good guy. It’s like, how could you not root for him and not want to play hard for him and not play your heart out? That’s why I’ve stayed this whole time, that’s why I’ve been working hard. I want to make him proud, I want him to know that I trust him and believe in him.”

As for this season’s disappointing record, it’s hard to fault Montgomery for the injuries to Brin that derailed the offensive consistency over the middle stretch of the season, but other indicators could implicate coaching.

For example, some have questioned the decision to play Brin in the game against Cincinnati, when he could barely move around and was sacked nine times in Tulsa’s 31-21 loss. Starting him in the 26-10 loss to Memphis on Nov. 10 was also curious, especially since Brin was subsequently pulled in the second quarter for performance reasons and never returned to the field. Montgomery insisted all along that Brin was still injured, so why did he play against Memphis?

Then there’s the fact that Tulsa’s opponents scored first nine times over the course of 12 games, and four times the Hurricane fell behind by at least 10 points in the first quarter before getting going. Some could look at that and say the the team was not prepared to play.

“On behalf of the Trustees, I thank Philip for his commitment to TU,” said university president Brad Carson in the press release. “He and his coaching staff have built a program centered on the student-athlete, both athletically and academically. TU remains committed to those student-athletes through this transition.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.