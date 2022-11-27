TU parts ways with football coach Philip Montgomery after eight seasons

The University of Tulsa has “decided to make a change” in leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program, parting ways with head football coach Philip Montgomery, TU Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Dickson announced on Sunday.
Montgomery had just completed his eighth season as the football’s team head coach, ending with an inspiring 37-30 comeback win over Houston on Saturday night, leaving the Golden Hurricane with a 5-7 record (3-5 within the AAC) and out of a postseason bowl game.
Over the span of his tenure, Montgomery fashioned a 43-53 record, playing in four bowl games (going 2-2). His 96 games coached ranks third among TU coaches, while his 43 wins leaves him sixth on Tulsa’s all-time coaching list.
“This was an extremely difficult decision, one that affects a number of individuals and is never easy for anyone involved,” Dickson said in a statement. “Philip’s dedication to our student-athletes is unquestioned and we thank him for his tireless efforts in leading our young men. He has represented TU with class and character. We appreciated Philip’s commitment to the University of Tulsa, our football program and the Tulsa community.”
The university will begin a national search for Montgomery’s replacement immediately, Dickson said.
Montgomery was also quoted in the press release disseminated by TU.
“I’m certainly disappointed that I won’t have the opportunity to continue leading this program,” he said. “For the past eight years, I’ve given the University of Tulsa, our players, and staff everything I have. I’m proud of the way we locked arms and battled through adversity at every turn.”
Montgomery, who was always talking about how much he considered his team part of his family, even invited his players to his house for Thanksgiving dinner last Thursday. He encouraged his players and his coaching staff to mingle their families, and in the release, talked about how much his family will miss their Tulsa family, invoking his wife Ashli, son Cannon, who played at TU from 2018-21, and daughter Maci, who is currently a TU senior on the Hurricane cheerleader squad.
“Ashli and I will forever be grateful for the relationships and memories created at Tulsa,” Montgomery said in the release. “Our son played here, our daughter cheered here and I’ll always consider those times a blessing. I’m most thankful for the players and staff, past and present, who believed in our vision and gave their all for the team. They mean the world to me, and I’ll always be here for them.”
As for the Tulsa assistant coaches, none were let go at this time. They will remain on staff through the search process and their status will be determined by whoever replaces Montgomery.
After Tulsa went 2-10 in 2014 under Bill Blankenship, Montgomery was hired as Tulsa’s 29th head coach on Dec. 11, 2014, coming here after spending the previous seven years as an assistant coach at Baylor, the last four years of them as offensive coordinator, where the Bears won the Big 12 title in 2013.
TU went 6-7 in his first season, playing in the Camping World Independence Bowl but losing 55-52 to Virginia Tech. Tulsa’s 2016 season was perhaps his best, as the Hurricane went 10-3, finishing second in the AAC’s West Division and playing in the Miami Beach Bowl, crushing Central Michigan 55-10. The next few years weren’t great, though, as TU went 2-10 in 2017, 3-9 in 2018 and 4-8 in 2019.
But Montgomery stuck around and led the team to perhaps its best season in his tenure in 2020, when the Hurricane went 6-0 in AAC play, reaching the conference championship game, where they lost a 27-24 heart-breaker to then-No. 9 Cincinnati on a field goal as time expired. Then they fell in the Armed Forces Bowl, 28-26, in another gut-punch of a loss, in a game that was marred by a post-game brawl, as TU finished 6-3 in the Covid-shortened season.
And last year looked a lot like this one, as TU started out 1-4 and 3-6, but last season, the Hurricane bounced back and won the final three regular season games to become bowl eligible. Then they defeated Old Dominion 30-17 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to wind up 7-6 for Montgomery’s third winning season.
This season looked like it had major potential when Tulsa opened 2-1 in its first three games and then suffered close losses to then-No. 13 Ole Miss and Cincinnati on back-to-back weeks. Quarterback Davis Brin actually led the entire nation in passing after the first three games but got injured in that Ole Miss game and the Tulsa offense was never the same again.
After going 1-6 over a span of seven games from the end of September through mid-November, the Golden Hurricane won its last two games in thrilling, dramatic fashion, defeating South Florida 48-42 on Nov. 18 and Houston 37-30 on Saturday, with backup QB Braylon Braxton, a redshirt freshman, leading the way offensively.
Montgomery clearly earned the respect and love of his players. In fact, in the postgame Zoom press conference after Saturday’s game, senior cornerback Tyon Davis, perhaps sensing this was coming, discussed how much he appreciated playing for Montgomery.
“I love Coach Monty, it’s easy to play for a guy like him,” Davis said. “He’s such a good coach and he’s such a good guy. It’s like, how could you not root for him and not want to play hard for him and not play your heart out? That’s why I’ve stayed this whole time, that’s why I’ve been working hard. I want to make him proud, I want him to know that I trust him and believe in him.”
As for this season’s disappointing record, it’s hard to fault Montgomery for the injuries to Brin that derailed the offensive consistency over the middle stretch of the season, but other indicators could implicate coaching.
For example, some have questioned the decision to play Brin in the game against Cincinnati, when he could barely move around and was sacked nine times in Tulsa’s 31-21 loss. Starting him in the 26-10 loss to Memphis on Nov. 10 was also curious, especially since Brin was subsequently pulled in the second quarter for performance reasons and never returned to the field. Montgomery insisted all along that Brin was still injured, so why did he play against Memphis?
Then there’s the fact that Tulsa’s opponents scored first nine times over the course of 12 games, and four times the Hurricane fell behind by at least 10 points in the first quarter before getting going. Some could look at that and say the the team was not prepared to play.
“On behalf of the Trustees, I thank Philip for his commitment to TU,” said university president Brad Carson in the press release. “He and his coaching staff have built a program centered on the student-athlete, both athletically and academically. TU remains committed to those student-athletes through this transition.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Possible TU coaching targets
A list of possible replacements, compiled by informed speculation, includes:
• Matt Wells, offensive analyst at OU, former Texas Tech coach
• Justin Fuente, former Union HS and OU player, former Virginia Tech coach
• G.J. Kinne, former TU quarterback, former Hawaii OC, now coach at Incarnate Word
• Loren Montgomery (no relation), coach at Bixby High School
• Joe Gillespie, former TU defensive coordinator, current TCU DC
• Holman Wiggins, former TU assistant, current WR coach at Alabama
• Barry Odom, defensive coordinator at Arkansas, former head coach at Missouri
• Jamar Cain, linebackers coach at OU
• Seth Littrell, coach at North Texas, former Muskogee HS and OU player
• Brennan Marion, former TU player, current WR coach at Texas
Season by season
Philip Montgomery’s record at Tulsa over the years
2022: 5-7, 3-5 AAC, 3-3 at home
2021: 7-6, 5-3 AAC, 3-3 at home, bowl win
2020: 6-3, 6-0 AAC, 3-0 at home, bowl loss
2019: 4-8, 2-6 AAC, 2-4 at home
2018: 3-9, 2-6 AAC, 3-3 at home
2017: 2-10, 1-7 AAC, 2-4 at home
2016: 10-3, 6-2 AAC, 6-0 at home, bowl win
2015: 6-7, 3-5 AAC, 3-3 at home, bowl loss
Totals: 43-53, 28-34, 25-20 at home, 2-2 in bowl games
Montgomery's tenure and the coaching search
The end of a tough run
At the conclusion of Philip Montgomery’s fifth losing season in eight years as the University of Tulsa head coach, the university announced on Sunday its decision to “make a change in the leadership of the Golden Hurricane football program.”
While Montgomery expressed disappointment when quoted in a TU press release, he might also feel some relief. For several weeks, it seemed that Montgomery wasn’t his usual self. Maybe this university decision — or the possibility of such a decision — was conveyed to him weeks ago.
Judging from Montgomery’s countenance during recent news conferences, there appeared to be a higher-than-normal stress level and emotional fatigue. At a school with limited resources and real academic requirements, he fought a really tough fight while in one of the more challenging jobs in college football. With a 43-53 record, Montgomery coached in 96 games at TU.
Only Dave Rader (134 games in 1988-99) and Elmer Henderson (1925-35) were the head coaches for more Hurricane football games. John Cooper (1977-84) coached in 88 Tulsa games and Glenn Dobbs (1961-68) in 82.
While Montgomery wasn’t an aggressively active recruiter in the Tulsa area, he did a good job of building Hurricane rosters. He and his staff signed and developed NFL draft picks. His teams played their guts out, and very respectably, against Power Five opponents like Ohio State, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.
While the defensive culture became healthy, however, there was no positive offensive consistency in 2017-22. Montgomery is an offensive coach and a quarterbacks coach.
The money consideration
For the second time in calendar 2022, TU has made a significant coaching change. In March – also after eight seasons and after Reynolds Center attendance plummeted to the worst levels in the building’s history – Frank Haith left the Hurricane basketball program.
When Haith and Montgomery were hired in 2014, Derrick Gragg was the athletic director and Steadman Upham the TU president. This year, basketball coach Eric Konkol was hired and Montgomery was ousted by the successors of those administrators: athletic director Rick Dickson and TU President Brad Carson.
An obvious priority in a football search: identifying an energetic coach who can breathe fresh fire into the program and the fan base. Preferably, that coach would have a football history and recruiting relationships both in Oklahoma and Texas.
During Bill Blankenship’s final TU season in 2014, he made $625,000. It is believed that Montgomery never made less than $1 million in any of his eight seasons and at one time made as much as $1.5 million.
Keep an eye on the names who are linked to the Tulsa search. If you see multiple Power Five coordinators who seem truly interested, then you can presume that the university hasn’t taken a step back on its money commitment for the head coach.
Dickson and his marketing people have achieved improved fund-raising results over the last year. Has it been enough for Tulsa to now have the ability to pay $2 million to a head football coach? Candidates also would want an assurance that Hurricane staff salaries also would be at a competitive level in the American Athletic Conference.
After 2016, inconsistent offense
Montgomery’s best offense was his second Tulsa offense – the 2016 Hurricane unit quarterbacked by record-breaking senior Dane Evans, who had been inherited from the Blankenship program.
The 10-3 Hurricane of 2016 was fourth nationally in total offense and averaged 42.5 points per game. TU was phenomenally balanced, averaging 265.3 passing yards per game and 261.7 rushing yards. Like Blankenship before him, Montgomery was the head coach and, in effect, the offensive coordinator.
Blankenship was fired after his Tulsa offense faltered in 2013 and 2014, and none of Montgomery’s 2017-22 offenses was as consistently productive as the Evans-driven attack of 2016. After the Evans offense had a national ranking of 30th in passing, the 2017 Hurricane was 110th and the 2018 Hurricane was 109th. As an assistant, Montgomery coached Case Keenum at Houston and Heisman winner Robert Griffin III at Baylor.
Since Evans concluded his Tulsa run six years ago, however, Montgomery was unable to get sustained excellence from any of the quarterbacks he brought into the program.
Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery looks on during the game against the South Florida Bulls at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Nov. 18. TU announced it had parted ways with Montgomery on Sunday.