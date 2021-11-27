 Skip to main content
TU overcomes slow start to down SMU, earn bowl eligibility
DALLAS — On a cold and rainy afternoon, the University of Tulsa appeared to be on its way to another painful outcome, a miserable one that would have ended the season.

In true Hurricane fashion, an improbable rally followed.

Against American Athletic Conference rival SMU, TU prevailed 34-31 at Ford Stadium on Saturday to get to .500 on the season and reach bowl eligibility.

Down 17-0 in the second quarter, the Hurricane (6-6, 5-3) flipped the script with 31 unanswered points including two touchdowns in a 50-second span late in the first half to get back into the game.

Quarterback Davis Brin had a rough start but finished strong, completing key third-down throws and totaling 244 passing yards. His top target was Josh Johnson, who had 117 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

