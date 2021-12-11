TU overcomes late-game struggles to defeat Southern Illinois

After being dealt four losses — including three in a row despite having a lead in the final three minutes, the University of Tulsa was desperate to pull out a victory Saturday afternoon.
Grinding out a 69-65 win against Southern Illinois at the Reynolds Center, the Hurricane made crucial plays down the stretch to get back to .500 on the season.
“It was good to have a game like this today (when) we had a lead with less than three minutes left and we finished the game,” coach Frank Haith said. “We made some big stops, (got) big rebounds, (hit) big layups.”
In the 54th meeting between the former Missouri Valley foes, the game was tied with three minutes left. TU pulled ahead 65-60 with free throws, but the Salukis got within a possession on a 3-pointer from Marcus Domask with 37 seconds to go.
A pivotal moment came on the inbounds when Darien Jackson beat the press and threaded the needle to teammate Sam Griffin, who raced down the court for a layup. Tim Dalger then got a steal and hit two ensuing free throws to seal the win.
“We played together even more than in previous games and most importantly (it was) just trusting coach Haith and guys buying in and following his lead,” veteran Jeriah Horne said. “The results showed.”
The much-needed victory against a savvy team with a win against Colorado under its belt helps to settle TU for the final portion of a loaded nonconference schedule, the most challenging during the eight-year Haith era.
“When you schedule that way you want to have a chance to get into the postseason … but obviously we didn’t win all of those games,” Haith said, “and you could see us fret a little bit and lose a little bit of confidence.”
Steadying the ship despite the painful-to-swallow setbacks has been Horne, who has spent time at three schools and is in his second stint with the Hurricane after playing last season at Colorado.
“That’s one thing that’s definitely shown is my (experience from) being in a lot of seasons,” Horne said. “I’ll continue to talk to these guys and tell them we’ve got to continue to keep working hard.”
Horne, the team’s leading scorer, ignited TU (5-5) in the first half with 15 points and the halftime advantage was 41-33. The lead reached 10 early in the second half on an and-one play from Griffin.
Later in the half, Southern Illinois (5-4) kept chipping at the deficit and twice pulled within one before a second-chance 3-pointer from Troy D’Amico knotted the score. The Salukis made 15 3-pointers including six from Ben Coupet Jr., who scored a game-high 27 points.
Griffin led the Hurricane with 20 points. TU also received valuable contributions from Dalger, who had 12 points and six rebounds, and Curtis Haywood II, who totaled eight points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“It was so good to see Curtis have good moments,” Haith said. “It was so good to see Tim go out there and have good moments.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better. … We have so many new guys, but I think we’re growing.”