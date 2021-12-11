TU overcomes late-game struggles to defeat Southern Illinois

The much-needed victory against a savvy team with a win against Colorado under its belt helps to settle TU for the final portion of a loaded nonconference schedule, the most challenging during the eight-year Haith era.

“When you schedule that way you want to have a chance to get into the postseason … but obviously we didn’t win all of those games,” Haith said, “and you could see us fret a little bit and lose a little bit of confidence.”

Steadying the ship despite the painful-to-swallow setbacks has been Horne, who has spent time at three schools and is in his second stint with the Hurricane after playing last season at Colorado.

“That’s one thing that’s definitely shown is my (experience from) being in a lot of seasons,” Horne said. “I’ll continue to talk to these guys and tell them we’ve got to continue to keep working hard.”

Horne, the team’s leading scorer, ignited TU (5-5) in the first half with 15 points and the halftime advantage was 41-33. The lead reached 10 early in the second half on an and-one play from Griffin.