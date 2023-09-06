Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The University of Tulsa announced Wednesday that its Sept. 16 home football game against Oklahoma is a sellout.

It's the first home sellout for TU since it filled 30,000-seat H.A. Chapman Stadium for a Wednesday night showdown with fifth-ranked Boise State on Oct. 14, 2009. The only other sellouts since Chapman Stadium's renovation in 2008 were that year against New Mexico and Central Florida.

When TU hosted OU in 2014, there were 643 unsold tickets. In 2019, TU narrowly missed a sellout when there was a crowd of 28,612 for its game against Oklahoma State.

Kickoff time on Sept. 16 is 2:30 p.m. Pregame tailgating starts at 10:30 a.m. on Chapman Commons. Sean Kingston will be the marquee act for the pregame festivities, performing on the Chapman Commons stage at 1 p.m.



