TU-OSU women's basketball game on Tuesday canceled

The women's basketball game between Oklahoma State and Tulsa has been canceled as a result of the Cowgirls' COVID situation, the teams announced Monday.
The game was scheduled to be played Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU also canceled its previous game against North Texas.
With their nonconference finales canceled, the Hurricane (10-1) is scheduled to next play Cincinnati at home Saturday while the Cowgirls (5-4) are slated to host Texas on Sunday.
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
