TU-OSU women's basketball game on Tuesday canceled
TU-OSU women's basketball game on Tuesday canceled

  • Updated
Tulsa at ORU

Tulsa's Wyvette Mayberry (center, right) and Jessika Evans surround ORU's Katie Scott during their game at the Mabee Center on the Oral Roberts University campus in Tulsa on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

 John Clanton/Tulsa World

The women's basketball game between Oklahoma State and Tulsa has been canceled as a result of the Cowgirls' COVID situation, the teams announced Monday.

The game was scheduled to be played Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU also canceled its previous game against North Texas.

With their nonconference finales canceled, the Hurricane (10-1) is scheduled to next play Cincinnati at home Saturday while the Cowgirls (5-4) are slated to host Texas on Sunday.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

