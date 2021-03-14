TU, OSU to compete in NCAA cross country championship in Stillwater

At the NCAA championship Monday in Stillwater, the University of Tulsa men’s cross country team will look to improve on its program-best fifth-place finish last season.

“Top four are on the podium and that’s been a big goal,” Hurricane coach Steve Gulley said. “That’s something we’ve wanted to do.”

In a season disrupted by COVID-19, TU is ranked fifth nationally and is coming off a seventh consecutive American Athletic Conference title. For its 11th NCAA championship appearance in 14 seasons, the team will make the short trek to Oklahoma State and run on a familiar course.

“I think it may be the most difficult cross country course that anybody has run in an NCAA championship,” Gulley said. “With the chance to be on it two or three times (previously), I hope it plays in our favor, no question.”

The Hurricane competed in a dual meet on the course last month, with the Cowboys prevailing by a narrow margin. OSU, which is ranked sixth, is hosting the NCAA championship for the first time, showcasing a multi-million-dollar course renovation.