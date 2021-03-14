TU, OSU to compete in NCAA cross country championship in Stillwater

At the NCAA championship Monday in Stillwater, the University of Tulsa men’s cross country team will look to improve on its program-best fifth-place finish last season.
“Top four are on the podium and that’s been a big goal,” Hurricane coach Steve Gulley said. “That’s something we’ve wanted to do.”
In a season disrupted by COVID-19, TU is ranked fifth nationally and is coming off a seventh consecutive American Athletic Conference title. For its 11th NCAA championship appearance in 14 seasons, the team will make the short trek to Oklahoma State and run on a familiar course.
“I think it may be the most difficult cross country course that anybody has run in an NCAA championship,” Gulley said. “With the chance to be on it two or three times (previously), I hope it plays in our favor, no question.”
The Hurricane competed in a dual meet on the course last month, with the Cowboys prevailing by a narrow margin. OSU, which is ranked sixth, is hosting the NCAA championship for the first time, showcasing a multi-million-dollar course renovation.
“It’s a very challenging course,” said coach Dave Smith, who led OSU to national championships in 2009, 2010 and 2012. “I think there’s probably more elevation change on our course than any course I’ve been a part of at the NCAA championship level. It presents an opportunity for strategy that might not be as prevalent on other courses.”
A total of 31 men’s teams are slated to compete Monday along with a 31-team women’s field that includes No. 22 OSU and TU. The women’s 6K race starts at 11:50 a.m., followed by the men’s 10K at 12:40 p.m.
In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, spectators will not be permitted to attend. Live championship coverage will be available on ESPNU starting at 11:30 a.m.