The University of Tulsa opened spring practice Wednesday afternoon despite still not having a defensive coordinator.

Kevin Wilson, in his first year at the helm but savvy from four decades of coaching, isn’t panicking. Instead, he’s taking the time to find an additional staffer who will be a good fit.

“I’m down a live body, but I haven’t found the right one yet,” Wilson said after practice. “I’m either going to hire a position coach and run with the other guys (on the staff or hire a defensive coordinator).

“What I’m trying to get these guys to do is get our defensive system to fit our players and not be somebody else’s system.”

Wilson carefully assembled a staff of 10 assistants after being hired in December. Things were going well until defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri left a month later for Indiana, and special teams coordinator Ricky Brown departed for Navy.

“I was disappointed that we lost the two coaches,” Wilson said. “We don’t do (assistant) contracts here, so they’re not bound. I lose a guy (Brown) to a conference school at the same position; most guys have contracts that (say) you can’t even take that job.

“Or if you did, there’s a buyout. I think a school in our conference received $500,000 from another program when they lost a coach. My guys were basically free agents, and I don’t know if they would have gotten those jobs if we hadn’t hired them, because they were off the field. I built the staff around those guys because they wanted to be here.”

Brown was replaced by Joe Bolden two weeks ago, and the Hurricane spent 17 minutes devoted to kicking. Given the veterans working with the offense led by coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr., Wilson has shifted focus toward the defense.

“I’m the defensive conscience,” Wilson said. “I think it’s helping us get the defense going.”

Defensively, TU has potential up front, additional talent at linebacker and a deep secondary led by sixth-year safety Kendarin Ray, who has started 26 career games.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces out here, and everyone’s buying in,” Ray said. “We had people making plays on defense on the first day with the new defense. … I feel like it’s a good start to something special.”

Wilson, whose team practiced Wednesday instead of Thursday because of thunderstorms in the forecast, is willing to remain patient when it comes to the opening on his staff. TU’s next practice is Friday.

“I’ve had a couple of coaches I interviewed and brought in here and they’ve watched us work,” Wilson said. “They’ve said, ‘It doesn’t look like you’re down a coach or two.’ I like what our guys are doing and I’m not committing full throttle because I like where we’re at and I’m making sure I don’t make a knee-jerk decision that hurts us.”