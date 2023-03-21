The University of Tulsa will continue to lay the foundation of Kevin Wilson’s first season when spring practice begins Wednesday afternoon.
The first practice was originally scheduled for Thursday before being moved up a day because of thunderstorms in the forecast.
The Hurricane, coming off a 5-7 season, has an all-new staff that will include a to-be-named defensive coordinator after Matt Guerrieri left for Indiana last month. It’s unknown whether a defensive coordinator will be in place by Wednesday’s practice.
Here are other storylines to follow during the spring along with key players to watch:
Establishing a culture
Wilson has repeatedly referenced an emphasis on academics after some members of the football team had a poor showing in the classroom last fall before the coaching change. Expect accountability to be a prevalent theme on and off the field, and increased discipline should help TU cut down on the penalties that were problematic in previous seasons.
Installing new systems
Rigorous offseason workouts have set the stage for a crucial spring, when the new staff will install the systems that will be used in the upcoming season. Coordinating the offense is veteran coach Steve Spurrier Jr., who worked under Mike Leach, while Wilson is likely to have significant input after a successful career on that side of the ball. A defensive identity could depend on the pending hire.
Building around Braxton
Bridging the Philip Montgomery era with Wilson’s time at TU is quarterback Braylon Braxton, an emerging playmaker who has appeared in 13 games and shown capability through the air and on the ground. Braxton, who was in the portal before Wilson persuaded him to stay, will be an integral part of an offense that will feature of a mix of returners and newcomers.
Players to watch
Braylin Presley: A dynamic weapon who starred at Bixby High School and went underused as a freshman at Oklahoma State, Presley can cement himself as the starting running back during the spring. He also has special-teams capability.
Malachai Jones: The top returning receiver, Jones showed flashes of potential while catching 37 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. He was another player who entered the portal before withdrawing after Wilson was hired.
Owen Ostroski: After a dominant career at Holland Hall, Ostroski is well on his way to becoming an impact player at TU. As a redshirt freshman defensive lineman last year, he recorded 23 tackles, 2 ½ sacks and a forced fumble.