Football Springfest set for April 1

Fans will have an opportunity to meet the 2023 team at Tulsa Football Springfest on April 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Admission is free and open to fans of all ages.

Fans can watch team practice from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., then join the Golden Hurricane football team on the field.

Festivities will also include bounce houses and other interactive games for kids and adults, food trucks, beer garden and music with a live DJ. Fans will have an opportunity to get autographs with Tulsa players and coaches as well.

Springfest will take the place of the traditional spring game.