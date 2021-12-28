 Skip to main content
TU opens league play against SMU on Wednesday
TULSA MEN'S BASKETBALL

TU opens league play against SMU on Wednesday

SMU at Tulsa

7 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+. KXBL-99.5

Records: TU 6-5, SMU 9-3

Three storylines

Back in action: The Hurricane opens American Athletic Conference play after its last two nonconference games (Colorado State and North Texas) were canceled for COVID-19 reasons unrelated to Tulsa's situation. In its previous outing, TU defeated Alcorn State 83-62, connecting back-to-back wins following a three-game skid.

Horne, Griffin top scorers: Two players who weren't with the Hurricane last season are leading the team in scoring — Jeriah Horne, who spent last year at Colorado, with 17.2 points per game, and Sam Griffin, a transfer from UT-Arlington, with 16.5. The pair has combined for 50 3-pointers.

Scouting the Mustangs: SMU is on a six-game win streak entering league play, having shot better than 50% from the field in three of its past four games. Kendric Davis ranks seventh nationally in scoring with 21.3 points per game. He had a season-high 33 in his last game.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

