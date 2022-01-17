TU officially hires Steve Farmer as offensive line coach

The University of Tulsa officially announced the hiring of Coweta native Steve Farmer as its offensive line coach on Monday.

Head coach Philip Montgomery made the announcement.

Farmer’s most recent stop, a three-season tenure in the same role at Texas Tech, resulted in six Red Raiders being named to All-Big 12 teams from 2019-2021. In each of his first two seasons at Tech, Farmer’s unit ranked among the top 30 in fewest sacks allowed in the country.

The former Coweta Tiger is familiar with the Oklahoma football scene, having captained the Norsemen of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in 1996 before finishing his playing career at Illinois State. Farmer told the Tulsa World in 2020 that he grew up bleeding orange and black in “that little bitty town (of Coweta),” about 24 miles southeast from Skelly Stadium, now Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

His coaching career began after his graduation from Illinois State as an assistant coaching defensive tackles in 1999, before picking up tight ends in 2000. In the 23 years since his start for the Redbirds, Farmer has had stints at Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana-Monroe and Utah State before he landed in Lubbock.